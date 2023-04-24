A process to overhaul the existing wind ordinance for Page County got underway April 20 as the Page County Board of Supervisors focused their discussions on the setbacks and height restrictions to be observed during the construction of wind turbines.

Ultimately, the board agreed a turbine must be at least one mile away from the property line of a landowner not participating in a turbine construction project. In addition, the board determined the height of any turbines should not exceed 300 feet, as measured from the ground to the top of the blades at their highest point.

“The cleanest and simplest we can make this is the best,” Supervisor Chairperson Jacob Holmes said. “So it’s all just based on keeping people safe and not letting one person run over another.”

“Where we’re trying to set precedence is protecting non-participating landowners that don’t have a choice. They don’t want to have them impeding on their property,” Supervisor Todd Maher said.

Over the course of the meeting, members of the audience were given an opportunity to present suggestions on the proposed setback and height restrictions.

During the discussion, Holmes said the first question the board needed to answer with regard to the setback was where it would be measured from. He said the measurement could either be taken from a house or from the property line.

“I think it would be nice to have is all the same because you never know if someone is going to build a house on a piece of land that they have. There may not be house their now, but there is going to be, maybe, a house there sometime. Or they may want to sell it as an acreage,” Maher said.

Holmes also pointed out the existing ordinance provides a setback of one mile from parks and city limits.

Supervisor Judy Clark and Maher said they liked the idea of a one mile setback measured from the property line.

Holmes said the ordinance also grants a non-participating property owner the opportunity to waive the setback distance.

“Given that the mile is the same as we already had in the ordinance for the parks and for the cities, with the right to waive, will cause everyone to be talked to before any plans are put together. So, if they come, everyone will know and everyone will be safe, and we will have done our duty,” Holmes said.

As for the height of the industrial wind turbines, Holmes said between 300 and 500 feet seemed to be common figures based on other ordinances he reviewed. Maher said he read some ordinances that limit the height to 30 feet above the tree line.

However, Maher said he favored capping the height of the turbines at 300 feet. Clark said that would be the same height as the Statue of Liberty.

“We’re not trying to make it impossible to do one, but trying to make it where they don’t get out of hand,” Holmes said.

During its next meeting April 27, the board plans to review the portions of the current ordinance dealing with safety provisions; noise limits; the setbacks needed from right-of-ways; and the depth of buried feeder cables. Other key topics that will be discussed at future meetings include provisions for setting aside funds to pay for the potential decommissioning of the turbines and the road use agreement for the construction of the turbines.

Once the board has decided on the requirements for all those key topics of the ordinance, legal counsel will start drafting a revised ordinance that could be considered for adoption.