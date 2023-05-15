For the past several months in a joint partnership, the City of Essex, Essex Community School District and Essex Community Club have been searching for a candidate to fill the role of Community Development Director. That search is finally over with the hiring of Tess Nelson.

Since 2005, Nelson has been in the newspaper business. She spent more than 10 years at The Valley News and Essex Independent and the last several years as the general manager of The Red Oak Express and The Opinion-Tribune in Glenwood.

As Community Development Director, Nelson will work to strengthen and expand economic and community programs and businesses, market the community and school, obtain grants for growth and improvements and serve as the Essex Community Club Director.

All three of the entities recognized a need to improve communications, centralize efforts and recourses, and most of all, seek opportunities for community growth that may be overlooked.

“The community and school district in Essex have a lot of potential waiting to be untapped,” Nelson said. “I’m excited to get started in marketing and promoting all it has to offer.”

Nelson’s office will be located at Essex City Hall. She will begin her duties Monday, May 15.