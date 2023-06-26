The Page County Conservation Board held a special meeting on Tuesday, June 20, to discuss the possibility of utilizing REAP and/or conservation reserve funds to fix the Pierce Creek Dam. Director John Schwab expressed his frustration to the conservation board about the latest decision by the Page County Board of Supervisors concerning the use of ARPA funds.

At the supervisor’s June 15 meeting, Schwab asked to use his ARPA funds that had been set aside for county park improvements for tree removal and cleanup at Pierce Creek Dam. He told the supervisors that he has been collecting bids for the project. Supervisor Jacob Holmes indicated he would like to use the ARPA money on roads rather than conservation.

“I explained to my board my unhappiness with the decision about the ARPA funds. Last July, when I gave my report about Pierce Creek, that the dam was in need of a lot of help, the board said that it wouldn’t be a problem to use ARPA funds to repair the dam because there was a little over $200,000 set aside for conservation. Now they are telling us no,” Schwab said.

He said that part of the $200,000 was spent redoing a shoreline and putting in a boat ramp at Rapp Park.

“I have been operating under the impression that there was still roughly $90,000 left for use at Piece Creek for the dam,” Schwab said.

There was never a formal motion made on the use of the ARPA funds for conservation.

“The money wasn’t formally approved for our use, so even though it was set aside for conservation, Holmes said he did not want to give us any of the money until he looked at the possibility of using that money for roads in the county,” Schwab said, adding that he called an emergency board meeting immediately to give the board a rundown so they could formulate a new plan.

Schwab said that he and board members brainstormed a variety of ideas on funding the project and rearranging priorities.

“We are going to try to do as much of the work in house as we can. But, we are talking about a huge area where we have to move a huge amount of trees, and we really don't have the equipment to do that," he said. "We are going to see where we can go from there.”

He admitted that the big disadvantage of the situation is that when they get to the point where conservation can’t continue to do the work, they will have to hire someone.

“Now, those funds are going to have to come out of our REAP fund, or our reserve fund, where we had already planned to do other park improvements. So, that is what is really frustrating," he said. "It’s going to push out those other park improvements that we had slotted to do, because we don’t know if we have to hold on to this money for the dam repairs.”

The DNR report from last year indicated there was a time limit to make repairs on the dam, and the conservation board is already a year into the project.

“We have a lot of things we have to do within the next year so we are hopeful there aren’t penalties or repercussions from that," Schwab said. "We are going to just try to juggle everything. Besides this, we have our regular maintenance and repairs at our parks, so it creates a lot more work for us. We had to completely relook at our plan when we found we were down that much in what we thought was part of our budget funds.”

Schwab said his board always impresses him about getting things done, and he knows they will figure out a way to do it.

“We are really good at thinking outside of the box so that is what we’re going to have to do. And, unfortunately, it isn’t something we can put off. It just needs to get done because the dam has major deficiencies,” he said.

At the board’s regular meeting on June 13, the board approved several purchases from leftover funds. Schwab suggested to board members that they hold off on all those items, pay for a contractor to do the work and take that out of the leftover funds instead.

“I thought if we used the leftover funds for the dam, we wouldn’t be wasting our REAP funds. But that didn’t fly with them. The board wanted to stick with the cabin and safety equipment," he said. "That is fine, but I’m worried if we use the REAP funds for the dam and drain that account completely, we will have no funds left if something major happens in one of the parks. We rely on those funds."

Schwab said the next step is to see if they could work with county engineers or secondary roads to assist and put their larger equipment to work. Supervisor Todd Maher also considered that a possibility.

“If we can get some department cooperation, however we could make it work, it would be better than hiring an outside contractor. We could get the same job done with a smaller impact on our budget,” he said.

Schwab said he wants to be optimistic, and his board will wait to see what the ruling comes down for the county on using ARPA funds for the roads and then move on from there.

“I know my board has the best intentions and I will be supportive of their decisions," he said. "Yes, it’s a challenging situation, but we will make it happen. We are all trying to be creative where we can still pull out the park improvements we’ve wanted to do and still not have to push them off for five to six years down the road. We'll keep the parks open and keep moving forward.”