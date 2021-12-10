Ross’ Christmas train lights up Essex again

A long-ago memory for many that live in Essex was brought back to life this year with the lighting of George Ross’ Christmas train.

In 1991 Ross decided to build a lighted Christmas train that would hang and wrap around the corner of his house. Ross liked trains and collected them as well. In October of that year, he started building the train and had it finished and ready to hang by December. Every year after that, he would display the train for Christmas and light it for everyone to enjoy, along with his beautiful display of other Christmas lights.

Community member Lori Johnson said the train became a Christmas tradition that everyone loved and got excited about.

About 10 years ago, Ross said his family was concerned that climbing the ladder to place the train on his house was no longer safe for him. Since that time, the train has stayed dark and stored away, waiting for the day it could spread Christmas cheer once again across the city of Essex.

An idea jumped out one evening while Ross and Johnson sat visiting about the train and looking through photos of the train. Johnson decided to post a few pictures of the train hanging on Ross’ house on the Formerly Known as Make Essex Great Again – MEGA Facebook page to see who remembered the train.

Johnson was surprised by the reaction she got from the Facebook post. She said everyone was very nostalgic and excited about seeing the photos of the train. She said her first thought was to ask George if she could find volunteers to put it back on his house to display this year. However, George had removed all the materials to hang it and didn’t want to put them back up on the house.

“But, he told me I could have it,” said Johnson. “I thought that was so generous.”

Full of excitement that Ross had donated the train to the city of Essex and the thought of the train being lit again, Johnson rushed out to see who she could find to help hang the train and get ideas of where it should be placed. She ran into Calvin Kinney, who was elected as mayor of Essex in the November elections, and Mark Marriott, who works for the city. When she mentioned the train to the two of them, Kinney suggested it be placed on a city building to honor Ross for his years of service to the city. So, with the City Council's approval, the train would go up once again and be placed on the city shop building that faces Highway 48.

Ross is a lifelong resident of Essex and has served as a member of the Essex City Council, low rent housing board and planning and zoning board. He also joined the Essex Fire Department in 1956 and served as the fire chief from 1966 to 1992. Ross is currently the honorary chief and a permanent member of the Essex Fire Department.

“He did a lot for the city,” said Johnson. “I think it's great that Calvin recognized that we should honor him with placing it on the building.”

A group of community members gathered at a special lighting ceremony on Dec. 4 when the train was turned on and will remain on throughout the holiday season. With the train being in two parts, Ross plugged in one side of the train and his great-niece Skylar Ross plugged in the other side of the train during the ceremony.

Kirchert Electric helped with the electrical, and the train was placed on the side of the building by Matt Franks, Wayne Franks, Patty Gay, Mark Mariott and Calvin Kinney.

Since moving back to Essex a year ago, Johnson has been developing ideas on ways to promote Essex and bring the community spirit alive.

“I absolutely love it,” said Johnson about the town of Essex. “I love the sense of community that we have here and the fact that if I ever need anything with any of my crazy ideas, there are always people willing to help.”

Johnson said she enjoyed growing up in Essex but said sometimes you appreciate something even more, when you move away and then move back. “You see it through different eyes,” she said.

George Ross said having the train light up the town of Essex again is great, and it meant a lot to him that so many people wanted to see it again.

“It’s a neat display, but it’s the heart of it that’s so cool,” said Johnson.