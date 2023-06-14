Shenandoah educators are pleased with the upward trend of elementary and middle school test scores over the past year.

During the June 12 Shenandoah School Board meeting, elementary and middle school principal Jordan Newberg and instructor Maria Blake presented information to the board reflecting the JK-8 Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP), Formative Assessment System for Teachers (FAST) and iREADY test scores for the 2022-23 school year.

“We're not happy with where we're at, but we're happy where we're going,” Newberg said. “We're definitely moving in the right direction.”

Newberg highlighted the tremendous leaps the fourth-grade class had made this past year, with a 40% growth in reading and writing on the ISASP Test scores and a 9% growth in math. He said the fourth-grade class was 44% proficient the previous year, and this year they were 75% proficient. Data shows the average growth rate over a year is around 22%.

The elementary students also made remarkable growth on the FAST test scores.

Blake reported that the middle school students in grades fifth through eighth saw growth in all areas on the iReady, ISASP and FAST Test scores.

The FAST test is given three times a year, with 16 weeks between each test. The elementary students grew 11%, middle school 9%, and the district saw 11% growth over the 2022-23 school year. Blake said middle school students saw their highest scores in quite a while.

Newberg said the COVID pandemic hurt students academically with a hard hit to the third-grade class, but he said they did “pretty well” this year.

“We're not where we want to be, but these scores are showing us that we're doing what we need to be doing,” Newberg said.

Newberg contributes the growth seen from the test scores to fewer office referrals and the ability to purchase curriculum that has provided positive benefits for the district.

“Our teachers have really taken ownership in their classrooms,” Newberg said. “They’ve gotten their curriculum down pat. They know how to engage our kids. They know how to teach them really well right now. The whole building just feels really good right now, and that’s because of our behaviors and how were managing them.”

In the three years he has been with the district, Newberg said he had seen a positive change in the curriculum.

In other business, the board:

• Approved contracts for the 2023-24 school year for Daniel Comstock as full-time custodial and driver pending DOT licensure, Diane Davis as a part-time associate with para certification, Robert Hammers as a bus driver, Sarah L. Martin as a middle school mentor teacher and Tonya Thompson as a van driver.

• Approved resignations from Andy Campbell as the high school assistant track coach and Grant Staats as the high school girls' wrestling coach.

• Approved the transfer of Heather Mather as the JK-8 secretary to full-time food service.

• Approved late resignations from Keegan Nelson-Whitslar as the sixth-grade language arts teacher and Heather Weiss as the high school counselor.

• Approved a 2023-24 Wellness Agreement and Athletic Trainer Agreement with Shenandoah Medical Center.

• Approved Meraki Surveillance Camera Purchase for $109,230.

• Approved security software purchase for $42,500 per year for five years.

• Approved Kidwell Access Control System Purchase for $110,330.

• Approved a diesel fuel proposal with RocStop for July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, for 10,000 gallons at $3.30/gallon.

• Approved curriculum purchases, including Experience Chemistry with Savvas for three years for $39,254.34; My Perspectives 9-12, British and American with Savvas for six years at $50,382.50; My Perspective K-3, 6 with Savvas for six years for $186,640.76 and AP Literature with MPS for $7,895.95.

• Approved AirMedCare as a staff-purchased benefit.

The next regular meeting will be at 5 p.m. on July 17.