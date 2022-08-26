SCIA welcomes American Senior Benefits to Shenandoah

The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association welcomed a new business and chamber member into the community this past week with a ribbon cutting and coffee.

Opening a temporary office at 409 ½ S. Fremont St. in Shenandoah, American Senior Benefits has plans to move into its permanent office on Sheridan Avenue next to Angels Care Home Health as early as October.

Agency owner Raymond Dominguez said he has been in southwest Iowa for the past 10 years and feels having a physical presence with an office in Shenandoah is necessary to support the veterans in the community.

“We are a market-focus rather than a product-focus, meaning we help seniors with all their needs, not just Medicare, but answering questions that might just keep them up nights,” said Dominguez.

Janet Olson, the veteran service officer for Page County, said she is happy to have American Senior Benefits in Shenandoah. Olson said American Senior Benefits has been able to assist the veterans in Page County in coordinating Medicare benefits with the Veterans Affairs since their prescription drugs are covered through the VA.

“What Raymond has been able to do for me and my veterans is they’re allowing a discount, because the drugs are already covered through VA,” Olson said. “They don't have to carry that on a supplemental insurance policy, so it’s a win-win.”

Dominguez said American Senior Benefits agents could help veterans coordinate their Medicare benefits with the Veterans Affairs since they already have VA benefits. He said they could also provide valuable benefits that the VA does not offer, such as dental, vision and chiropractic care.

“We're here to serve the senior community,” insurance agent Teresa Chamberlain said.

Dominguez and Chamberlain said agents work on an appointment basis and will meet clients where they are comfortable, whether at their home, the ASB office or a coffee shop.

“We work for the clients,” Chamberlin said.

Other insurance agents working in the Shenandoah office are Frank D. Davis Jr., Betty Mullins and Beth Steeve.