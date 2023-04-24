Puppies will take over the stage, or at least kids pretending to be puppies, when the Shenandoah Elementary students present "101 Dalmatians KIDS."

On Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, 40 kindergarten through fourth-grade students will take the stage at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium at Shenandoah High School to present "101 Dalmatians KIDS." Show times are at 7 p.m., and tickets are $5 a piece at the door general admission.

In addition to the 40 students on stage, director and after school programs coordinator Julie Murren said there will be students helping behind the scenes with stage, lights and sound.

Murren said rehearsals begin in January, and she and assistant director and elementary music instructor Linnea Shook organized rehearsals by separating the age groups into different days to rehearse. Murren said kindergarten and first-grade students have rehearsal one day a week for an hour after school, and second, third and fourth-grade students twice a week for one hour after school. She said holding rehearsals right after school is convenient so students don’t have to go home and return to school to practice. Murren said they would combine all grades closer to the production date and run through the whole show together.

While Murren said most students relate to the more modern "101 Dalmatians" movie with Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil, she said the play, which lasts around 40 minutes, portrays the cartoon movie released in the 60s. She added that Cruella de Vil's character had been altered so she wasn’t as scary as in the film from the 60s, making it more appropriate for kids.

With about two weeks until opening night, Murren said things are falling into place.

“It always comes together right at the end,” Murren said. “I think the kids are starting to feel the pressure of having to know the lines without looking at their books.”

She said while some of the students are “very comfortable” on stage, having been in previous plays and musicals, for others, this is their first time on stage.

“They really have grown as performers throughout this process,” Murren said.

I think maybe some of the kids have realized that being in plays and musicals might be their thing and they didn’t realize that before.”

Murren said adding theatre arts to the after school program in addition to the academic tutoring has provided an additional opportunity for kids to be in a play. She noted an elementary theatre program also helps prepare students for middle and high school theatre programs.

“Ashleigh Smith has really built up her high school program (theatre) a lot and then added the middle school musical in addition to that,” Murren said. “So we thought this was a pretty natural progression to add an elementary program so that they have lots of experience by the time they get up there to middle school and high school.”

Murren said the elementary theatre program has been successful this first year with a lot of community support. She said they also worked with People for Paws in Shenandoah to educate the students on the proper treatment of animals. She said patrons are welcome to bring monetary donations or supplies for People for Paws to either performance.

The cast for "101 Dalmatians KIDS" is (Dalmatians) Lochlan Brand as Pongo, Hattie Lyman as Perdita, Hudson Walter as Lucky, Gabe Lawson as Patch, Aubrey Weinrich as Penny, Harrison Priest as Pepper, Devrie Brown as Freckles, Delilah Doyle as Spotty and Zoey Roberts as Thunderbolt; (Humans) Madison Baldwin as Anita, Dominick Lawson as Roger, Lilly Johnson as Nanny, McKenna Priest as Cruella de Vil, Cambria Johnson as Horace, Sophie Baldwin as Jasper, Mason Kuipers as Dog Catcher, Trevon Fuller, Zoey Roberts, Jaydin Koso, Cassidy Welch and Teegan Fuller as police officers; Teegan and Trevon Fuller as TV villains and Jaydin Koso as Kanine Krunchies Spokesdog.

The Puppy Ensemble is Wilson Barth, Emmy Berrier, Lilly Berrier, Bella Branson, Devrie Brown, Brylee Comstock, Callie Comstock, Macie Cooper, Michael Cox, Aurora Dawson, Delilah Doyle, Elke Fowler, Kate Jennings, Henry Kenkel and Autumn Taylor. Dogs of London and one cat is Amelia McIntosh as Sergeant Tibbs, Collins Comstock as Boser Narrator, Mason Kuipers as Boxer 1, Teegan Fuller as Boxer 2, Ava Shaffer as Poodle Narrator, Zoey Roberts as Poodle 1, Cassidy Welch as Poocle 2, Ryleigh Branson as Scottie Narrator, Sloan Tacket as Corgi Narrator, Trevon Fuller as Scottie 1, Amelia McIntosh as Scottie 2, Jaydin Loso as Corgi 1 and Lilly Johnson as Corgi 2.