Shenandoah CSD JK-8 building placed on lockdown Monday morning

The Shenandoah Community School District gave an all-clear after the district's JK-8 building was placed on lockdown for a little over an hour Monday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, the Shenandoah CSD sent out notifications to parents that the JK-8 building had been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure while administration and police investigated a written note found at the middle school indicating there was a weapon in a bag.

Superintendent Kerri Nelson said K-8 principal Aaron Burdorf immediately notified the proper people, including the Shenandoah Police Department, who assisted the administration in searching the students' bags. She said since the building also houses the elementary classes, the entire building was locked down to ensure the safety of all staff and students.

Nelson used the word “terrible” to describe the incident Monday morning but said the district is thankful no weapon was found in the building.

“The actual situation itself, it’s just inexcusable that these kinds of things continue to happen in schools,” Nelson said. “Our society needs to change. It's just not okay.”

Nelson said the district's protocols from the Instant Command Team and Building Level teams were followed, and she said the situation was handled safely and efficiently and the building was able to return to normal operations.

Nelson said the staff responded appropriately to the situation Monday morning and said the district appreciates the Shenandoah Police Department's assistance.

Around 12:29 p.m., a notification was sent out from the district that the lockdown had been lifted, no weapon was found and no injuries were reported. Nelson said the note is being investigated further.