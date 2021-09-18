Shenandoah native Jim Davey running for mayor

Professional. Leadership. Experience. These are the three strengths Jim Davey said he is offering Shenandoah as their future mayor. Davey announced his intention to run for the mayor of Shenandoah and joined five other candidates vying for that position in the upcoming election.
Davey is a native of Shenandoah and graduated from Shenandoah High School. He furthered his education at Central Missouri State University where he earned a BS in Criminal Justice Administration and continued his education at a variety of institutions as he worked toward a doctoral program in criminal justice.
Davey moved his family back to Shenandoah in 1993 and raised four children here with his wife Eileen. While here, he served within Shenandoah’s city government in a variety of ways. He was Shenandoah’s chief of police from 1993-1998, served on the City Council for four years and was the city administrator for Shenandoah from 2015-2018.
Davey spent over 40 years involved in the areas of criminal justice. He was a police officer, police academy instructor and worked within the sheriff’s offices throughout the states of Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Texas. Davey also taught criminal justice at Des Moines Areas Community College and Iowa Western Community College.
One of the most interesting experiences that Davey had was working overseas for over four years.
“I had the opportunity to do international police training in Bosnia; that was (a) United Nations mission. I also went to Kosovo. After 9/11 happened, I ended up going to Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as Jordan, to help with training.”
According to Davey, Shenandoah has many positives. “Everybody seems to get along and work together no matter what the issues are. Whether it’s having fun or dealing with tragedies together. We are a very community/family-oriented place to live. Pella is a big asset for Shenandoah, and they are hiring more workers. The hospital has a significant workforce as does our school, and both are terrific. It all makes Shenandoah a good place to live.”
Davey also said that we are very lucky here in Shenandoah because of the mix of population and that all ages have good things to offer.
When asked what he thought were the pressing issues confronting Shenandoah, Davey answered, “We’ve been losing our population like many small cities so we need to keep trying to keep young people in our community. We can’t compete with the big city calling to them with big salaries, more excitement, etc. That’s why we have to make Shenandoah a nice place to raise a family. We have to keep businesses in town by spending money locally in town even if it means spending a little more. We need to recruit new business, and we need to provide some entertainment for our young people. There are a lot of great ideas already here; we just need to make them happen. I don’t see there being one huge big issue that’s looming over our city right now. We just have to take what we have now and try to improve it.”
Davey’s favorite aspect of public service is the one call or email saying thank you for something that he had done or was a part of.
“It’s very rewarding to me. It’s nice to know that you’ve made a difference with at least one person. Any show of appreciation or compliment can go a long way.”
He said the least favorite aspect is that when a plan is put together, funding resources have been researched and applied for, and then the project doesn’t make the cut.
What is Davey’s vision for Shenandoah down the road? Davey replied, “Tightening our belt within the city and starting to focus on the small things within the city and doing things that are going to matter.”
Davey described the broken windows theory that has been used in many major cities in the country.
“It’s basically where they cleaned up the blighted areas by fixing broken windows and buildings. Once they did that, they noticed that there was no more graffiti; people thought they were occupied so there were fewer broken windows, less crime and no one going in and setting up shop. That theory applies to so many parts of government. Let’s take care of the small things, and eventually the large stuff will take care of itself. By that, I mean focus on our nuisance ordinances, and zoning ordinances and parking. He also remarked that citizens also need to take responsibility and keep up their properties. He feels it enhances the appearance of the community. “If everyone can work together, the community will be better all around. I also think we need to put together a 5-10 year plan. It’s always good to have some sort of blueprint to help lead us down the road. That is something I would try to push if I got in. That’s, of course, if we don’t already have one in place.”
When asked what else Davey would like to accomplish as mayor, he said, “I want to improve collaboration throughout the government and the citizens. I want to try to elevate the spirit within the community and keep a positive attitude going. I also want to regain more respect for our city employees. They really work hard. That’s something I learned as a city administrator. They get very few kudos for what they do or credit for what they do to keep our city running.”
As far as where Davey feels he will excel as Shenandoah’s mayor he said, “I am an above-average people person who is approachable. I can carry on a conversation with anyone. I’ve developed fairly competent public speaking skills and my communication skills are positives, as well.” Davey added that his biggest challenge is intolerance for people who say or do negative things but don’t want to be part of the solution to improve the city. He included, “I want to be able to keep my head above water and deal with all the challenges that would be coming my way and work closely with the city council to do so.”
Davey said his advantage over other candidates would be his experience and especially his experience as a city administrator. “Once I got into that, a whole new world opened up. There was so much to learn. As far as what’s involved behind the scenes like financing and working with other government agencies at the state and federal level. I’ve learned that we have to listen to what people have to offer, as far as new ideas and suggestions, and you try to fit it into the equation. If it doesn’t fit, don’t do it. Adjust.”
He has always felt that Shenandoah was calling him back. He said he was gone for a total of 20 years but came back because he couldn’t find any better place.
“I am back, and I am here to stay. This will always be my home whether I’m elected or not. I can still offer my services and do my best to help out.”