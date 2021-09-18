Shenandoah native Jim Davey running for mayor

“It’s basically where they cleaned up the blighted areas by fixing broken windows and buildings. Once they did that, they noticed that there was no more graffiti; people thought they were occupied so there were fewer broken windows, less crime and no one going in and setting up shop. That theory applies to so many parts of government. Let’s take care of the small things, and eventually the large stuff will take care of itself. By that, I mean focus on our nuisance ordinances, and zoning ordinances and parking. He also remarked that citizens also need to take responsibility and keep up their properties. He feels it enhances the appearance of the community. “If everyone can work together, the community will be better all around. I also think we need to put together a 5-10 year plan. It’s always good to have some sort of blueprint to help lead us down the road. That is something I would try to push if I got in. That’s, of course, if we don’t already have one in place.”