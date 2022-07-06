SWITG presents Disney’s ‘The Lion King Jr.’

The Pride Lands will appear before your eyes on the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group main stage in the production of Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.”

Based on the 90s Disney movie, a cast of 37 children, aged 10 to 18, will tell the story of a lion cub named Simba. The production will run at the Park Playhouse in Sportsman Park from Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 17, and Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24. Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday performances at 2 p.m.

Directing the junior show is Julie Murren, with Pam Lewis as the musical director and Jill Gandy helping with choreography. Murren said one fun challenge the kids have had with this production is learning to sing many of the songs in Swahili. The Swahili language originated in East Africa but can now be found in many countries.

“I don’t think they thought they were capable of doing that (singing in Swahili), but I think they have found it a lot more fun than they thought it would be,” Murren said.

She said the audience should be prepared to use their imagination during the show as the costumes will resemble the Broadway version instead of “cartoonish” costumes.

“Were not using fur or tails or anything like that,” said Murren. “It's more style and pattern.”

Knowing that some of the older kids who have been in all or close to all four SWITG junior productions were ready for a challenge was one reason why Murren chose “The Lion King Jr.” as this summer's junior production.

“I feel like some of our older kids have been so well trained that they're almost outgrowing the junior musicals and I would say this is definitely on the more challenging side of the junior musicals,” Murren said. “Our kids are getting so experienced and outgrowing the junior musical ready for the real thing.”

Murren said Jack Murren, Kaitlyn Widger and Sophia Adkins had been involved in all four SWITG youth productions.

Another reason Murren chose this particular show for this season is that there are so many featured roles.

“I have a lot of talented kids who all deserve their spotlight moment,” she said.

Murren said about 30% of the children cast in “Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” have never been in a show before, and they look up to the older kids with the experience for leadership.

“Disney’s The Lion King Jr.” main cast is Auri Trowbridge as Rafiki, Drew Morelock as Scar, Jack Murren as Simba, Kaitlyn Widger as Nala, Emma Baldwin as Sarabi, Katelyn Darrah as Shenzi, Lucy Beth Gandy as Timon, Charlie Gandy as Pumbaa, Derik Farrell as Mufasa, Elizabeth Mather as Zazu, Jediah Hunter as Young Simba, Kaylee Ridge as Young Nala, Summer Maher as Sarafina, Will Stevenson as Banzai and Bella Nordyke as Ed.

The ensembles include the Lioness ensemble: Emma Baldwin, Terra Francis, Ali Hansen, Summer Maher, Kaylee Ridge (Act I), Ady VanEssen, Rylyn VanEssen, Kaitlyn Widger (Act II), Lilly Wittmer, Mya Young, and Zoe Young. The Prideland Animals/Wildebeests: Lochlan Brand, Jon DeLong, Brooklyn Herron, Abby Hughes, Asher Hunter, Genevieve Kozal, Duane Rine, Tegan Roush, Colbie Smith, Wyatt Stevenson, Bella Trowbridge, Lyndi Twyman and Rylie Wooten. The Hyena Ensemble: Lochlan Brand, Katelyn Darrah, Jon DeLong, Asher Hunter, Bella Nordyke, Duane Rine, Will Stevenson and Wyatt Stevenson. The Grassland/Star Ensemble: Brooklyn Herron, Abby Hughes, Genevieve Kozal, Tegan Roush, Colbie Smith, Bella Trowbridge, Lyndi Twyman and Rylie Wooten.

Murren said it’s a challenge each year working around the children’s busy schedules during the summer months, but she is happy to see the kids active in so many different areas. Costumes have been another challenge, and Murren said about half of the costumes will be rented, and the other half will be made by hand. Overall, Murren said the production team had worked well together and the junior productions seem to be getting less stressful each year.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for seniors over 60 and $15 for students. Tickets can be reserved or purchased by calling the box office at 712-246-1061 or emailing switg@switg.org. Murren said the 2021-2022 season tickets would be honored for this production, and the 2022-2023 season tickets will be available to purchase at the box office.