Two-vehicle crash claims the life of Clarinda woman

An early morning two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Clarinda woman.

The Iowa State Patrol reported a 1998 semi-truck driven by Spencer Lauman, 31, of Coin, was traveling north on Highway 59 when it collided with a 2018 Dodge Caravan driven by Chester Johnson, 70, of Clarinda, at the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 2 around 7:44 a.m.

According to the report, Johnson was traveling west on Highway 2 approaching the intersection and failed to stop at the stop sign. As Johnson's vehicle entered the intersection, it was struck by the semi-truck and spun around, ejecting a passenger identified as Jeanette Carson, 46, of Clarinda.

The semi-truck rolled over onto its right side and slid into the northwest ditch. Johnson's vehicle came to rest in the northeast ditch.

Both drivers and a minor child who was a passenger in the Dodge Caravan were transported to the Shenandoah Medical Center for undisclosed injuries.

Multiple agencies from Fremont and Page County assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.