Suicide touches families in every zip code, including ours. September marks Suicide Prevention Month, a time set aside to talk openly about mental health struggles and remind Southwest Iowa that support exists right here at home. Clarinda Regional Health Center offers behavioral health services designed to meet people where they are, whether that's a first conversation about anxiety or ongoing care after a crisis.
Why This Conversation Matters
Rural communities face real barriers to mental health care. Long drives to specialists, limited appointment availability, and lingering stigma can keep people from asking for help until a situation becomes urgent. That's a problem for families, for seniors managing isolation, and for anyone quietly carrying more than they can handle.
Clarinda Regional Health Center exists to close that gap. As a regional health center serving Southwest Iowa, CRHC brings behavioral health services into the same building where patients already receive primary care, emergency medicine, and other essential services. That kind of integration matters. A patient who mentions feeling overwhelmed during a routine visit can be connected to mental health support without navigating a separate system or waiting weeks for a referral.
Care That Meets the Whole Person
Mental health rarely exists in isolation from physical health. Someone recovering from surgery or working through physical therapy after an injury may also be dealing with depression or anxiety tied to their recovery. Cancer patients facing treatment often carry emotional weight alongside the physical toll. CRHC's approach to patient-centered care recognizes these connections, treating the person rather than a single symptom or diagnosis.
This is part of what makes a hospital like CRHC valuable to a community this size. Families don't need to coordinate care between three different facilities in three different towns. Emergency medicine, surgery center services, rehabilitation, community pharmacy support, and behavioral health all operate under one roof, working from the same understanding of a patient's full picture.
If You or Someone You Know Is Struggling
If you're having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline any time, day or night. For life-threatening emergencies, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.
Beyond crisis moments, CRHC encourages anyone dealing with ongoing stress, grief, or mental health concerns to reach out. Talking with a primary care provider is often a good starting point. It's a familiar face, a familiar building, and a direct path toward behavioral health resources without added pressure.
Supporting Each Other Year-Round
Suicide Prevention Month is a moment to raise awareness, but the need for support doesn't end when September does. Checking in on a neighbor, asking a direct question about how someone is really doing, and knowing where to turn for professional help all make a difference in a small community where everyone tends to know everyone.
Clarinda Regional Health Center remains committed to being that resource for Southwest Iowa families year-round, not just during awareness campaigns.
Take the Next Step
If you or a loved one could benefit from mental health support, don't wait for a crisis to reach out. Call Clarinda Regional Health Center at 712-542-8330 to learn more about available behavioral health services, or visit clarindahealth.com for additional resources. Follow CRHC on Facebook and Instagram for ongoing updates on health services throughout the community.
Help exists close to home. Reaching out is the first step.
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