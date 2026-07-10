When a heart attack or stroke strikes, the difference between recovery and tragedy often comes down to minutes. For residents of southwest Iowa, those critical minutes now come with national recognition behind them.
Clarinda Regional Health Center has earned three Get With The Guidelines® Rural Quality Achievement Awards from the American Heart Association based on its 2025 performance. The awards—Gold for stroke care, Silver for coronary artery disease treatment, and Bronze for STEMI care—recognize hospitals that consistently deliver rapid, evidence-based emergency medicine when patients need it most.
What These Awards Mean for Rural Healthcare
The American Heart Association doesn't hand out these distinctions lightly. Hospitals must continually monitor performance, collect quality data, and demonstrate sustained adherence to nationally recognized treatment standards. The awards confirm that patients in Clarinda receive the same caliber of emergency care found in major metropolitan hospitals.
"These awards represent far more than plaques on a wall—they represent lives impacted and families who had the opportunity to spend more time with the people they love," said Chuck NorDyke, President and CEO of Clarinda Regional Health Center. "Every minute counts when treating a stroke or heart attack."
Excellence Across the Emergency Care Team
The recognition reflects coordination across multiple departments at the regional health center. Physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses, laboratory staff, radiology technicians, respiratory therapists, and EMS partners all play roles in delivering the swift, coordinated response these awards measure.
For stroke patients, this means rapid evaluation, timely brain imaging, and prompt treatment that can prevent permanent damage. For those experiencing heart attacks, it means quick diagnosis and seamless coordination with advanced cardiac centers when specialized procedures are required.
A Commitment to Continuous Improvement
NorDyke emphasized that earning these awards required years of dedication to quality improvement, staff education, and process refinement. "Our community can feel confident knowing they have access to nationally recognized emergency care right here in southwest Iowa," he noted. "While we celebrate these awards today, our work continues tomorrow as we strive to raise the bar even higher."
The hospital's participation in the Get With The Guidelines® program means ongoing monitoring and improvements to patient care protocols. The awards validate what the community has experienced firsthand—that quality healthcare doesn't require a two-hour drive to a major city.
Partnerships That Save Lives
These recognitions also highlight the strength of partnerships between Clarinda Regional Health Center, local EMS agencies, and regional healthcare providers. Emergency medical services teams work in tandem with hospital staff to ensure patients receive appropriate care from the moment help is called.
The awards align with the health center's stated purpose of Advancing Exceptional Care and its commitment to providing safe, compassionate healthcare close to home. For families and seniors in rural communities, having access to this level of emergency medicine locally can make all the difference.
Emergency Care Available 24/7
The main hospital operates around the clock, ensuring emergency medicine services remain available whenever medical crises occur. Beyond emergency care, Clarinda Regional Health Center provides comprehensive services including surgery, specialty clinics, mental health services, rehabilitation, and diagnostic imaging.
To learn more about services or to find a provider, visit clarindahealth.com or call 712-542-8330. The Community Pharmacy is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 8am to 4pm.
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