Families in Clarinda and the surrounding area will soon have another pediatrician close to home. Clarinda Regional Health Center (CRHC) is welcoming Tabitha Wilson, MD, to its medical team, and she will begin seeing patients on November 19, 2026.
Dr. Wilson will care for infants, children, and adolescents. Her practice will cover well-child visits, immunizations, sick visits, preventive care, and management of ongoing health concerns.
A Rural Upbringing Shaped Her Career
Dr. Wilson grew up in a rural farming community, and she knows what it means to have quality healthcare nearby. That experience drew her to pediatrics and to a desire to give back to small communities like those CRHC serves across Southwest Iowa.
She is passionate about building lasting relationships with families and supporting children through every stage of growth and development.
"We are excited to welcome Dr. Wilson to our team," said Amy Roop, Chief Operating Officer at CRHC. "Expanding access to pediatric care is an important part of our commitment to meeting the healthcare needs of our community. Dr. Wilson's passion for rural healthcare and her dedication to children and families make her a wonderful addition to CRHC."
Training and Background
Dr. Wilson earned both her undergraduate and medical degrees from Creighton University. She completed her pediatric residency at Primary Children's Hospital through the University of Utah.
Away from the clinic, she and her husband, Brooks, are raising four children. The family enjoys traveling, cooking, and spending time on their family farm.
Where to See Dr. Wilson
Dr. Wilson will rotate among three CRHC clinic locations, so many families won't need to travel far for pediatric care. Her schedule:
Bedford Family Health Center: Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 712-523-1146.
Villisca Family Health Center: Wednesdays. Call 712-826-3003.
Clarinda Medical Associates: Fridays. Call 712-542-8330.
Schedule Your Child's Visit
If you're looking for a pediatrician for your child, or a new option closer to home, contact the clinic location that works best for your family. Call the number listed above to ask about availability and book an appointment with Dr. Wilson.
To learn more about the services available at this Southwest Iowa hospital and its clinics, visit clarindahealth.com.
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