Checking blood sugar has long meant one thing for people with diabetes: finger sticks, multiple times a day, every day. That routine is changing, and now patients in southwest Iowa can access one of the newest tools in diabetes care without a drive to Omaha or Des Moines.
Clarinda Regional Health Center now offers Eversense 365, the first FDA-approved continuous glucose monitor built to last a full year on a single implanted sensor. For patients managing diabetes, that's a meaningful shift in how daily monitoring works.
What Exactly Is Eversense 365?
A continuous glucose monitor tracks blood sugar around the clock instead of relying on scattered finger-stick checks throughout the day. Eversense 365 takes a different approach than most CGMs already on the market.
A sensor about the size of a small vitamin gets placed just under the skin of the upper arm during a brief office procedure. Once in place, it stays there and keeps working for up to 365 days.
That's the standout feature. Most CGMs need a new sensor every 10 to 15 days, which adds up to more than 20 replacements a year. With Eversense 365, patients go through that process just once.
The implanted sensor checks glucose every five minutes and sends readings to a small transmitter worn on the skin. From there, the information travels straight to a smartphone app, giving patients a clear picture of their current glucose level, how it's trending, and alerts when levels swing too high or too low.
How It Stands Apart From Other CGMs
Beyond the year-long sensor life, Eversense 365 offers a few practical advantages worth knowing about.
The transmitter sits on top of the skin and can be taken off temporarily. Going swimming, playing a contact sport, or heading to a formal event? Patients can remove the transmitter and put it back on later, all without disturbing the implanted sensor underneath.
The transmitter also vibrates when glucose levels move outside a safe range. That means patients still get warned even if their phone is dead, out of reach, or sitting in another room. For many, that added layer of protection brings real peace of mind.
Who Might Benefit Most
Eversense 365 isn't the right fit for every patient, but it can work well for many adults living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes who qualify for continuous glucose monitoring.
Patients using insulin often benefit the most, since they rely on detailed, real-time information about how their glucose shifts throughout the day. Anyone tired of replacing sensors every week or two may also find this option appealing.
There's another group worth mentioning: patients who've dealt with skin irritation from traditional CGM adhesives. Redness, itching, and skin breakdown are common complaints with systems that require frequent patch changes. Because the Eversense sensor sits under the skin rather than stuck to the surface, that particular issue mostly goes away.
As with any medical decision, a conversation with a healthcare provider is the right starting point.
Why Continuous Monitoring Changes the Picture
A finger-stick reading captures a single moment. Continuous glucose monitoring works more like watching the full day unfold — where glucose has been, where it is now, and where it's headed next.
That kind of visibility helps patients notice patterns they'd otherwise miss. One breakfast might keep blood sugar steady while another causes a spike. A walk after dinner might bring levels down faster than expected. Stress, illness, poor sleep, and certain medications can all show up in the data too.
For providers, that stream of information is just as valuable. Instead of reviewing a few isolated readings, they can look at weeks or months of trends to judge whether current treatment is working or needs adjusting. Many patients also see fewer dangerous low-blood-sugar episodes, since alerts can catch a drop before it becomes serious.
What the Procedure Involves
Placing the sensor is a straightforward outpatient procedure done right at Clarinda Regional Health Center.
A provider numbs the upper arm with local anesthetic, makes a small incision, and inserts the sensor just beneath the skin. The incision is closed, and patients get instructions for care while the area heals. The whole process doesn't take long, and most people return to their normal routine quickly.
Once healing is complete, the transmitter goes on over the implanted sensor and starts sending data to the smartphone app — kicking off a full year of monitoring from that single procedure.
Bringing Advanced Care Closer to Home
Rural communities often face long drives just to reach newer medical technology. Clarinda Regional Health Center has made it a priority to close that gap, bringing services closer to the patients who need them.
Eversense 365 joins a lineup of care already offered locally — emergency medicine, a surgery center, rehabilitation and physical therapy, behavioral health, cancer care, and a community pharmacy, all under one regional health center. Adding advanced diabetes technology to that list fits squarely with the hospital's approach to patient-centered care and its mission of Advancing Exceptional Care.
Take the Next Step
If you're living with diabetes and wondering whether continuous glucose monitoring could help, start by talking with your primary care provider. If you're already using a CGM and want to learn more about what makes Eversense 365 different, reach out directly.
Contact Becky Franks, Diabetes Educator, at 712-542-8263 to ask questions, discuss insurance coverage, or find out whether Eversense 365 fits your situation. The team at Clarinda Regional Health Center is ready to help patients across southwest Iowa simplify diabetes management and get access to this technology without leaving the region.
Learn more at clarindahealth.com or call 712-542-8330.
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