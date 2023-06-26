The Shenandoah Optimist Club met Tuesday, June 13, at the Depot Deli with Vice Chair John Cloepfil presiding, opening invocation by Larry Anderson followed by the pledge to the U.S. flag.

Our program was Kathy Langley, chair for SPaRC, Shenandoah Pregnancy Center. Langley has headed up a vigorous campaign to establish this for a widespread area of service. Over $200,000 have been raised, and another $70,000 has started for interior work on the established building at 801 S. Center St. in Shenandoah. The building had a start-up on May 15, and by June 3, it was completely roughed in. The World Mission Builders Association is the responsible contractors.

The pregnancy center is open Mondays and Tuesdays, housed in the Sunday School Room of the Nazarene Church. They currently supply diapers, bedding, blankets and baby supplies at this location. The center serves a wide area surrounding Shenandoah.

Langley said that during these last opening hours, they served 28 clients, so the need is there. One of the center's major parts involved installing an ultra-sound machine. Langley thanked Lynn Furnace and Air Conditioning, Leporte Electric and Wallin Plumbing for their efforts to date. Under the name of "Helping Hearts Building Lives," this new service is needed in Shenandoah. Angela Bentley is the director. We thank Kathy Langley for being our program.

Next week's meeting will hear from Justin Marshall, Shenandoah Fire Department Chief.

The meeting closed with the creed.

Optimist Club met Tuesday, June 20, at Depot Deli with President Jim Cloepfil, opening invocation by Tom Beavers followed by the pledge to the U.S. flag. A thank you note was received from Wyatt Baldwin, a recent Essay Contest scholarship winner.

Justin Marshall, Shenandoah Fire Department Chief, was our guest. Dry conditions have certainly put a strain on the department, with 26 such incidents reported. The manpower situation continues to be a problem to maintain. Currently, 30 members make up the department. On June 3, the department conducted a recruitment program for Shenandoah young people, and Marshall is happy to announce three new members were gained. Grant writing continues for the department to obtain funding for equipment and Marshall says the department will obtain the new areal truck in December. Currently, four paid employees make up the staff, along with the volunteers. Shenandoah is lucky to have a quality fire department meeting the needs of the area. We thank Justin for providing the program.

Next week we will have Mace Hensen provide an update on Star-Spangled Shenandoah.

The meeting closed with the creed.