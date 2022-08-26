Buttry leads Cowboy XC in Auburn

Andreas Buttry led a group of three Sidney Cowboys at the Auburn (Neb.) Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Buttry finished 22nd in a field of 83 athletes with a finishing time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds. With the Cowboys only having three athletes in the field, they didn’t post a team score.

Mason Houghton of Nebraska City won the individual title in 16:38, while Cornerstone Christian had three of the top six to win the team title.

Also in the field for Sidney were freshman Flynt Bell and junior Will Bryant. Bell took 41st in a time of 22:19 while Bryant ended in 75th with a finishing time of 27:14.

Next up for the Cowboys is another trip into Nebraska, this time to Plattsmouth on Tuesday.