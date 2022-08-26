 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buttry leads Cowboy XC in Auburn

  • 0
Andreas Buttry, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Andreas Buttry competes at the Auburn (Neb.) cross country invitational Thursday, Aug. 25. Buttry finished 22nd to lead the three Cowboys that were in the field.

 Photo courtesy Kirk Manion/Nebraska City News Press

Andreas Buttry led a group of three Sidney Cowboys at the Auburn (Neb.) Cross Country Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Buttry finished 22nd in a field of 83 athletes with a finishing time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds. With the Cowboys only having three athletes in the field, they didn’t post a team score.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mason Houghton of Nebraska City won the individual title in 16:38, while Cornerstone Christian had three of the top six to win the team title.

Also in the field for Sidney were freshman Flynt Bell and junior Will Bryant. Bell took 41st in a time of 22:19 while Bryant ended in 75th with a finishing time of 27:14.

Next up for the Cowboys is another trip into Nebraska, this time to Plattsmouth on Tuesday.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Recommended for you