The Clarinda Cardinals opened district play Friday, Sept. 15, against the two-time defending state champions in Class 1A and it was those Van Meter Bulldogs who earned a 56-22 win.

The Bulldogs scored 14 points in each of the four quarters while Clarinda managed just three total touchdowns in falling to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in Class 2A District 7.

Clarinda rushed for 202 yards on the game with Karson Downey leading the team with 108 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Dominick Polsley added 54 yards rushing and a score and Noah Harris ran for 44 yards. Clarinda needed 45 carries to ground out that yardage, a per carry average of 4.5.

Harris completed 8 of 10 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Karsten Beckel hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Harris for one of his two catches. Downey caught three balls for 44 yards while Jaxon Miers also had two catches for Clarinda.

Van Meter passed for 209 yards and rushed for 182. Ben Gordon rushed for 160 yards and three scores for the Bulldogs.

It was a balanced effort defensively for the Cardinals. Bryson Harris led the way with 4.5 tackles. Brayden Nothwehr added four tackles and one tackle for loss. Jase Wilmes added 3.5 tackles. Kolby McAndrews, Beckel and Polsley all had 2.5 tackles with McAndrews, Polsley and Bryson Harris all adding 0.5 tackles for loss.

The Cardinals hit the road Friday to play Interstate 35. The Roadrunners are also 2-2, but are 1-0 in the district after beating Chariton Friday.