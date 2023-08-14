Members of the Eberly family, who run the Clarinda A’s, were honored and recognized at the St. Louis Cardinals baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5.

Not only were nearly 40 members of the Eberly family put up in a suite by MLB and Clarinda A's Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith during the game, but Pat Eberly threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the contest. Eberly is the mother of Clarinda A’s field manager Ryan Eberly and A’s general manager Rod Eberly, and wife of the late Merl Eberly, who founded and played for the A’s and then managed the team for 36 years before retiring in 1997.

This was Pat Eberly’s first time inside the new Busch Stadium and the Cardinals recognizing the Eberlys was put together by Smith and his business manager, Debbie Denler. They informed Rod and wife Cassie at the A’s most recent Hall of Fame Banquet in February that Smith wanted to get Pat down for a game and surprise her.

Not only did Pat Eberly throw the first pitch, but all six of her children joined her on the field to be recognized and honored for their work with the Clarinda A's.

Prior to the game, Pat and her kids were guests of Rockies Manager Bud Black, who played for the A’s and with Pat’s son, Rick Eberly, on the field during Colorado’s batting practice. Pat also was able to visit with former A’s player Brian Mahaffey, who is a current team physician for the Cardinals, and with Brent Dobbs, who started on the mound for the A’s in the national championship clinching game in 1981.

Pat Eberly said she was told by Rod a few weeks prior to the trip to reserve her calendar for Aug. 4-7 for a family trip, but didn’t tell her where they were going. While everyone besides Pat knew Smith had reserved them a suite for the game, nobody knew all that would be going on until days before the game. Black extended the batting practice invitation on the day of the game.

Pat Eberly said she practiced her first pitch and was given pointers by her sons and grandkids, but said when she was about to throw the ball, Smith, who caught her pitch, was laughing, and that got her laughing a bit, causing her throw to be “short and a little to the left.”

Pat’s daughter-in-law and Rod’s wife, Cassie, said “everything went off without a hitch” on Saturday.

“It was so special to have 32 grandchildren there watching as the six siblings and Pat were recognized,” Cassie Eberly said. “Everyone in the suite was chanting, “Grandma, Grandma!” as she stepped up to the plate. Her smile and Ozzie’s smile were both so heartwarming. They really are special friends.”

Pat said the whole experience was “almost surreal” and she was excited to be able to do it. She said some of the younger members of her family who were there said the best part was “grandma getting a hug from Fredbird,” the St. Louis Cardinals mascot, who walked her out for the first pitch.

Pat said her highlight was seeing the 38 members of her family who were present interact during the game and it’s great to see that they “still love doing things together.”