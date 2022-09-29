Cowgirls roll into Corner Tourney final

The Sidney Cowgirls rolled into the Corner Conference Tournament championship match with a home semifinal sweep of Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16 as Sidney advanced to play East Mills Thursday in Tabor for the tournament title.

Sidney hit .365 for the match, with Kaden Payne leading the attack with 14 kills. She hit .458 for the match. Eve Brumbaugh put up a .625 hitting efficiency on the evening with 10 kills. Aunika Hayes added eight winners. Addy Haning recorded four, Fallon Sheldon and Avery Dowling three and Ava Osborn two.

Dowling recorded 31 assists, with Osborn adding two.

Emily Hutt led the Sidney defense with 14 digs. Brumbaugh added 10 and Sheldon and Mia Foster finished with seven each. Dowling added five digs to her stat line, while Osborn finished with four. Karlee Graham, Hayes and Haning ended with three each. Gabi Jacobs had two. Payne added two blocks.

Sidney was 90% on the night from the service line, with Dowling serving three aces. Sheldon and Foster served two aces each.

Sidney improved to 24-5 on the season with the win.