 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cowgirls roll into Corner Tourney final

  • 0
Karlee Graham, Sidney

Sidney senior Karlee Graham makes a pass during the Cowgirls' win at East Mills Tuesday, Sept. 13. 

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirls rolled into the Corner Conference Tournament championship match with a home semifinal sweep of Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Game scores were 25-15, 25-11 and 25-16 as Sidney advanced to play East Mills Thursday in Tabor for the tournament title.

Sidney hit .365 for the match, with Kaden Payne leading the attack with 14 kills. She hit .458 for the match. Eve Brumbaugh put up a .625 hitting efficiency on the evening with 10 kills. Aunika Hayes added eight winners. Addy Haning recorded four, Fallon Sheldon and Avery Dowling three and Ava Osborn two.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Dowling recorded 31 assists, with Osborn adding two.

Emily Hutt led the Sidney defense with 14 digs. Brumbaugh added 10 and Sheldon and Mia Foster finished with seven each. Dowling added five digs to her stat line, while Osborn finished with four. Karlee Graham, Hayes and Haning ended with three each. Gabi Jacobs had two. Payne added two blocks.

People are also reading…

Sidney was 90% on the night from the service line, with Dowling serving three aces. Sheldon and Foster served two aces each.

Sidney improved to 24-5 on the season with the win.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

Cowgirls cruise past Hamburg

The Sidney Cowgirls gave up a total of nine points in rolling to a 3-0 Corner Conference volleyball win at Hamburg Thursday, Sept. 22.

Racine finishes 5th at Creston

Racine finishes 5th at Creston

Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the Class B Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 20, on…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Recommended for you