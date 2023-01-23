East Mills shuts down Cowgirls in Corner Consolation final

The Sidney Cowgirls managed just 16 points in falling 49-16 to East Mills in the consolation game of the Corner Conference Tournament, played Friday, Jan. 20, at East Mills High School.

The Cowgirls trailed 15-3 after the first quarter, 29-11 at halftime and 43-12 after three quarters. Sidney didn’t make a 3-point field goal for the game in 11 attempts.

While Emily Williams led East Mills with 24 points, nobody for Sidney scored more than four. It was a pair of athletes off the bench that scored four points each for the Cowgirls in Macey Graham and Gabi Jacobs.

Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes scored three points each for Sidney. Both added eight rebounds, while Payne also accumulated four steals. Avery Dowling scored the other two Cowgirl points to go with three rebounds. Emily Hutt added three steals.

Stanton beat Fremont-Mills 39-19 later that evening in the tournament’s championship game.

The Cowgirls fell to 5-10 on the season and finished fourth in the Corner Conference Tournament. Next up for Sidney is a conference regular season home game Tuesday against Griswold.