 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

East Mills shuts down Cowgirls in Corner Consolation final

  • 0
Ava Osborn, Sidney

Sidney sophomore Ava Osborn drives past a Stanton defender during the Cowgirls’ Corner Conference Tournament loss to the Viqueens Thursday, Jan. 19.

 Photo by Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Sidney Cowgirls managed just 16 points in falling 49-16 to East Mills in the consolation game of the Corner Conference Tournament, played Friday, Jan. 20, at East Mills High School.

The Cowgirls trailed 15-3 after the first quarter, 29-11 at halftime and 43-12 after three quarters. Sidney didn’t make a 3-point field goal for the game in 11 attempts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

While Emily Williams led East Mills with 24 points, nobody for Sidney scored more than four. It was a pair of athletes off the bench that scored four points each for the Cowgirls in Macey Graham and Gabi Jacobs.

Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes scored three points each for Sidney. Both added eight rebounds, while Payne also accumulated four steals. Avery Dowling scored the other two Cowgirl points to go with three rebounds. Emily Hutt added three steals.

Stanton beat Fremont-Mills 39-19 later that evening in the tournament’s championship game.

People are also reading…

The Cowgirls fell to 5-10 on the season and finished fourth in the Corner Conference Tournament. Next up for Sidney is a conference regular season home game Tuesday against Griswold.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Recommended for you