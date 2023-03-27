Three members of the Clarinda cheerleading team and one from Essex were part of the Cheer Squad at the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Series Saturday, March 25, at Dallas Center-Grimes High School.

Clarinda’s Jorja Brown, Emma Hanson and Mayson Hartley as well as Essex’s Olivia Baker were part of a 52-athlete team made up of cheerleaders from across the state that performed at halftime of both the boys and girls championship games and boys and girls consolation games.

Hartley and Baker were also honored by being named to the All-Tournament Cheer Squad.