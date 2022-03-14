Former Essex coach inducted into IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Essex, Stanton and Bedford boys basketball coach Kevin Blunt was inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame Friday, March 11, at halftime of the Class 4A state championship game.

Blunt coached a combined 28 years and accumulated 423 wins at the three schools before retiring after the 2019-2020 season.

Blunt’s wife Tami and additional family members joined him on the Wells Fargo Arena court in Des Moines on Friday for an honor he found out he was receiving while on the golf course.

“I was actually golfing in Villisca when (the IHSAA representative) called,” Blunt said. “I’m very humbled and very honored. It’s very exciting.”

Blunt was inducted alongside Darrell Burmeister, former head coach at Nodaway Valley. Blunt and Burmeister’s teams had several battles on the court during Blunt’s time at Bedford.

“(Burmeister) and I are very good friends,” Blunt said. “I’m really excited that both of us are going in at the same time. That meant a lot to both of us. He was at Nodaway Valley the whole time I was at Bedford. (Our teams) played a lot. I don’t know how many had something to do with the conference title. He won more of them than I did, but we had quite a few.”

Blunt’s first seven years in education after attending college at Buena Vista University were at Essex.

“I was the football offensive coordinator for coach (Dave) Jauron. I was assistant boys basketball to Dave my first year. I was also junior high boys track coach and head baseball coach.”

Blunt took over the head basketball job in his second year at Essex, a post he held for six seasons. He said the Trojans struggled some during his time there, but there was one season he remembered where they came together quite nicely at the end of the season.

“One year we were I think 11-7,” Blunt said. “I think we were just 2-5 going into Christmas break, so we changed a couple things and changed our offense and just gelled after Christmas. We were pretty excited about that. That was one of our better records when I was there.”

Blunt said his goal during his entire coaching career was for his kids to play hard and that started at Essex.

“We’re going to go out and work hard and improve as much as we can because we work hard,” Blunt said. “I don’t know how many times I had coaches tell me how hard our kids played. That meant a lot to me, and the kids too.”

After six years at Essex, Blunt spent 16 seasons as Bedford’s head coach before returning to his home town of Stanton where he spent the final six years of his coaching career. Now he’s enjoying retirement.

“We have five grandsons that will continue to keep us busy and busier as we go,” Blunt said. “We have a few yards that we mow and I mow part time for the city (of Stanton) when they need some extra help. I’m also a part time driver for Red Oak Greenhouse and I really enjoy that. I do a lot of golfing too, as much as I can.”

Blunt was one of 11 coaches, players and officials who were inducted Friday into the IHSAA Basketball Hall of Fame.