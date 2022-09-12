Four Grebin touchdown tosses lead Stanton/Essex to district win

Stanton/Essex gave Nolan Grebin most of the snaps at quarterback and he threw for four touchdowns in a 34-24 Viking home win over East Union Friday, Sept. 9.

Joshua Martin had most of the reps at the position through the first two games, but Grebin stepped in Friday and completed 16 of 31 passes for 141 yards and the four scores as the Vikings celebrated Homecoming and their home opener with a victory.

Martin and Kywin Tibben both caught six passes, with Martin collecting 78 yards and two touchdowns and Tibben 67 yards and a score. Gavin Ford caught three passes and Jonan Wookey had a touchdown reception for the Vikings, who improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Class 8-Player District 9.

Wookey and Jacob Martin had huge games defensively. Wookey had 16 tackles with Martin just behind at 15, including 7.5 tackles for loss. Ford added a 16-yard interception return for a touchdown to go with 4.5 tackles. Tibben and Joshua Martin both had seven tackles and Simon Showalter added 5.5.

Offensively, the Vikings couldn’t find much success on the ground with just 60 yards on 20 carries. Joshua Martin gained 40 of those yards.

Seth Hudson passed for 148 yards to five different receivers for the Eagles. Emmet Long added 119 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Next for Stanton/Essex is their second straight Homecoming home game. This one is in Essex with 0-3 Griswold coming in Friday.