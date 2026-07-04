Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, July 4 Bryan Clark Jul 4, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 pVD `_ }6G252 ak^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Armed with championships, faith, Steng ready for what’s next Shenandoah’s Titus Steng is the Southwest Iowa Herald Spring Sports Male Athlete of the Year Clarinda baseball enjoys unforgettable experience, playing and winning at Busch Stadium Two Clarinda seniors reflect on playing, and winning, a baseball game Sunday at Busch Stadium. Losing streak over, Shenandoah baseball takes aim at new winning streak The Shenandoah baseball team opened up a big lead early and ended a seven-game skid with a home win Tuesday over Tri-Center Clarinda softball drops doubleheader on Senior Night The Clarinda softball team lost a pair of contests Monday on Senior Night against Lewis Central Free passes, 3-hit night from Trowbridge lead Shenandoah softball to home win The Shenandoah softball team snapped a long losing streak Tuesday with a home win over Tri-Center Watch Now: Related Video Deciding Who Has Played The Best Through June | 1146 Moment: USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino throws out ceremonial first pitch before Mariners game Moment: USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino throws out ceremonial first pitch before Mariners game Chris Johnson’s daughter brings back Ice Bucket Challenge Chris Johnson’s daughter brings back Ice Bucket Challenge 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory 'Never a red card. Never.' - Mauricio Pochettino left frustrated by Folarin Balogun's dismissal during USA's 2-0 victory Recommended for you