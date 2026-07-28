Clarinda A's Playoff Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 28 Bryan Clark Jul 28, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Tuesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$6>:7:?2=i r9:==:4@E96 b r=2C:?52 p’D a \ r=2C:?52 6?5D 2E b_\``k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda’s Butt, Hanafan, Essex Cheer take part in Iowa Shrine Bowl Clarinda football’s Jordan Butt and head coach Conner Hanafan, as well as the Essex cheerleading squad took part in Saturday’s Shrine Bowl. Clarinda lands 3 on all-district softball teams Three Clarinda athletes earned all-district softball honors from the IGCA. Big bats lead Clarinda to winning record, highlighting area softball season A winning season for Clarinda softball was one of the major highlights to the area softball season Run-rule win vaults Clarinda A's back into MINK League lead The Clarinda A's earned a dominant 11-1 home win Tuesday over Chillicothe Clarinda A's dominant on regular season's final day, earn home field for postseason The Clarinda A's won both ends of Saturday's home doubleheader against Carroll to earn the MINK League's regular season title Watch Now: Related Video Son of Eric Bieniemy charged after shooting in Virginia Norris Cruises To First Victory Of The Season At Hungarian GP Norris Cruises To First Victory Of The Season At Hungarian GP Who Is the Best Quarterback in College Football Our 2026 Preseason Rankings Who Is the Best Quarterback in College Football Our 2026 Preseason Rankings Corey Heim Just Made NASCAR History! Corey Heim Just Made NASCAR History! Recommended for you