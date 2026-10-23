Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, October 23 Bryan Clark Oct 23, 2026 Oct 23, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD ap !=2J@77D `DE #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 ch !6==2 r9C:DE:2? `c \ r=2C:?52 25G2?46D E@ ?6IE uC:52J’D D64@?5 C@F?5k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p !=2J@77D `DE #@F?5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 ag x?E6CDE2E6 bd a` \ $96?2?5@29 25G2?46D E@ ?6IE uC:52J’D D64@?5 C@F?5k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah football wins playoff game for first time in 39 years The Shenandoah football team scored in the game's final moments to gain a historic playoff win Friday at Interstate 35 Hawkeye 10 honors 11 Clarinda student-athletes The Hawkeye 10 Conference released its Fall Sports Academic Award winners Thursday Dominant showing by Clarinda football in playoff opener The Clarinda football team advanced to the second round of the playoffs Friday with a 49-14 home win over Pella Christian, the team that elimi… Cowgirls eliminated in 5, milestone for Foster in final match See how Sidney volleyball did in this evening's second round regional volleyball match Second round football playoff pairings released See where the Clarinda and Shenandoah football teams play Friday in the second round of the playoffs Watch Now: Related Video Sixers Erase 29-Point Hole, BEAT Cavs 114-106! Maxey Drops 32 | Sixers vs. Cavaliers Postgame Show Are the Brewers and Rays Really That Similar? (World Series Preview) Are the Brewers and Rays Really That Similar? (World Series Preview) Rays vs. Brewers: An Old-School World Series Showdown Rays vs. Brewers: An Old-School World Series Showdown Aiden Flora | ADM HS, IA | Iowa State Cyclones Aiden Flora | ADM HS, IA | Iowa State Cyclones Recommended for you