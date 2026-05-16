District Tennis Scoreboard: Saturday, May 16 Bryan Clark May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 0 Shenandoah Mustangs/Fillies Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p $:?8=6D^s@F3=6D s:DEC:4E %@FC?2>6?E o #65 ~2<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 \ %6282? qCF?<^{F42D $F? W5@F3=6D 492>A:@?X[ {F<6 s2@FDE WD:?8=6D 492>A:@?X 2?5 |2EE w@=>6D^#J2? {2HC6?46 W5@F3=6D CF??6C\FAX 25G2?46 E@ DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?Ek^AmkAmr=2C:?52 \ rC6:89E@? q:C5 =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2 E9:C5\A=246 7:?:D9 :? D:?8=6Dk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Sidney to share baseball with East Mills, football, wrestling with Hamburg Sidney’s baseball, football and wrestling teams are bringing in an additional school to share the sport for the upcoming season. Clarinda wins home sectional on home course, advances to districts The Clarinda boys golf team won a sectional championship Wednesday to advance to the district tournament Full area list of state track and field qualifiers Check out results highlights from today's state qualifying track and field meets Shenandoah Tennis enjoying dream season, bigger goals ahead Hear from the members of the Shenandoah boys tennis team as they look ahead to, what they expect to be, a big finish. Shenandoah hires Buckholdt as new head football coach Drew Buckholdt, formerly at Exira/EHK, is Shenandoah's new head football coach Watch Now: Related Video Rai Captures Maiden Major With PGA Championship Victory NFL 2026 Game Highlights & Schedule Releases; Legal Sports Report NFL 2026 Game Highlights & Schedule Releases; Legal Sports Report Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? Is the NFL Getting Too Greedy With Its Current Scheduling? Beth Goetz | May 14 Beth Goetz | May 14 Recommended for you