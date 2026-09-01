MONDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAPS Mather leads Mustangs in loss at Lewis Central Bryan Clark Sep 1, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Shenandoah Mustangs Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Monday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m{6H:D r6?EC2= f $96?2?5@29 a \ {J=2 |2E96C H2D 2 5@F3=6 H:??6C 7@C E96 |FDE2?8D k^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm$96?2?5@29 ;F?:@C {J=2 |2E96C H@? 3@E9 @7 96C >2E496D |@?52J 3FE E9@D6 H6C6 E96 @?=J EH@ >2E49 H:?D 7@C E96 |FDE2?8D :? 2 f\a =@DD 2E {6H:D r6?EC2=]k^AmkAm|2E96C 56=:G6C65 2? g\_ H:? @G6C {:=J t5H2C5D 2E }@] a D:?8=6D 2?5 E96? E62>65 FA H:E9 p=: w2?D6? E@ 362E t5H2C5D 2?5 {F4J t5H2C5D h\f 2E }@] ` 5@F3=6D]k^Am kAmw2?D6? 76== :? 2 E:89E >2E49 E@ {F4J t5H2C5D 2E }@] ` D:?8=6D[ 72==:?8 g\e] $96?2?5@29 H@? ;FDE `` E@E2= 82>6D :? E96 @E96C D:I >2E496D]k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston Shenandoah musician among finalists at Iowa Rocks Talent Youth Competition Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Shenandoah boys cross country thinking big this season Page County girl runner-up in Iowa State Fair queen competition Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 Sells sets PR, Mustangs earn third-place team medal at Glenwood Gruber, James crowned Miss Essex, Little Miss Essex Shenandoah earns 8 individual medals at home early bird XC meet Watch highlights from Clarinda football's Week 1 win Week 2 Southwest Iowa high school football rankings New faces laying foundation for Sidney football Big 3 out front looking to lead Shenandoah girls cross country Shenandoah tennis, Essex volleyball lose Thursday kAm$96?2?5@29’D pG2 r@C?6=:FD 76== g\` E@ |24:6 |62:<6 2E }@] b 2?5 y@D=J? |2E96C 5C@AA65 2? g\b 564:D:@? E@ |2==@CJ q249 2E }@] c] r@C?6=:FD 2?5 y@D=J? |2E96C E62>65 FA 2E }@] a 5@F3=6D[ 72==:?8 g\c E@ |62:<6 2?5 w2J56? y6?D6?]k^AmkAm$96?2?5@29’D |4z2J=2 |@FEC2J =@DE g\_ E@ t>:=J q:==D 2E }@] d D:?8=6D 2?5 #J=:6 (@@E6? =@DE g\a E@ y6?D6? 2E }@] e] |@FEC2J 2?5 (@@E6? H6C6 A2:C65 E@86E96C 2E }@] b 5@F3=6D 2?5 76== g\` E@ q249 2?5 q:==D]k^Am kAm$96?2?5@29 76== E@ `\d H:E9 E96 5F2= =@DD 2?5 4@>A6E6D 282:? (65?6D52J 2E E96 pE=2?E:4 %@FC?2>6?E]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston The Clarinda football team earned a 59-45 shootout win Friday over Creston Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Sidney volleyball’s goals and expectations are both quite high as the Cowgirls look to advance to a second straight state tournament A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Clarinda's Addison Wagoner is the Southwest Iowa Herald Female Athlete of the Year Shenandoah boys cross country thinking big this season Shenandoah seniors Carter Buttry and Luke Daoust and freshman Mason Sells on this season’s Mustangs Big win for Shenandoah football, Stanton/Essex improves to 2-0 The Week 1 high school football scoreboard Watch Now: Related Video Exploring NFL Game Schedules: Sundays to Wednesdays Osaka pays tribute to NBA icon Iverson with US Open outfit Osaka pays tribute to NBA icon Iverson with US Open outfit Messi leaves Argentina national team after two decades of glory and heartbreak Messi leaves Argentina national team after two decades of glory and heartbreak Exploring the Rams' Comprehensive Roster Improvements Exploring the Rams' Comprehensive Roster Improvements Recommended for you