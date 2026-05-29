Summer Sports Scoreboard: Friday, May 29 Bryan Clark May 29, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m$@7E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmvC:DH@=5 `g $:5?6J _k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 b $E] p=36CE a k^AmkAmvC:DH@=5 $:5?6J \ 82>6 DFDA6?565 H:E9 vC:DH@=5 =625:?8 `_\a :? cE9 :??:?8k^Am kAm%96 $96?2?5@29^uC6>@?E\|:==D 32D632== 2?5 D@7E32== 82>6D H6C6 A@DEA@?65 E@ (65?6D52Jk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Shenandoah's Steng finishes career with trophy, 4 gold medals, Johnson sets 3 PRs Shenandoah's Titus Steng led Shenandoah to the boys para team championship with four gold medals at the State Track and Field Championships Rasmussen ends Clarinda career with state golf medal, Weinreich in top 20 Clarinda's Taylor Rasmussen medaled and teammate Addy Weinreich also showed well at the Class 2A State Golf Championships. Clarinda enjoys 4 relays medals Saturday at State Track Clarinda track and field won four medals Saturday at the State Track and Field Championships Shenandoah softball opens season with home win Check out Tuesday's baseball and softball scores Graham, Shenandoah boys medley finish with a state medal, PR for Babe in debut Shenandoah boys track and field won a state medal, Cole Graham's last, while Susie Babe showed well in her state debut Saturday Watch Now: Related Video MLB Salary Cap Debate: Key Issues and Players' Stance Kyle Busch death certificate reveals more on driver's cause of death Kyle Busch death certificate reveals more on driver's cause of death The TRAGIC Final Days of Kyle Busch: Everything That Happened Since Coca-Cola 600 The TRAGIC Final Days of Kyle Busch: Everything That Happened Since Coca-Cola 600 Where to stay for World Cup US host cities Where to stay for World Cup US host cities Recommended for you