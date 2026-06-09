State CoEd Golf Scoreboard: Tuesday, June 9 Bryan Clark Jun 9, 2026 Jun 9, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark CoEd State Golf ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mr=2DD `p r@t5 $E2E6 v@=7 %@FC?2>6?E o }6HE@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmh] yy |2CE:?^$2C29 !:4<6?D[ $96?2?5@29 g`k^AmkAmy24 u:?6^p55J (6:?C6:49[ r=2C:?52 gak^AmkAmy24< z=:?6^%2J=@C #2D>FDD6?[ r=2C:?52 gdk^AmkAmr=2J u@FE49^p=2:?2 p?56CD@?[ $96?2?5@29 hek^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Young group of Cowgirls earn season's first win The Sidney softball team beat Stanton 13-6 Monday to earn their first win of the season Shenandoah, Sidney baseball throw no-hitters, Clarinda softball also wins Tuesday's area softball and baseball scoreboard Clarinda, Shenandoah combine for 3 state golf medalists Individual state medalists, team and individual state qualifiers headline area golf season Shenandoah's Pickens, Martin win co-ed state golf medal The Shenandoah and Clarinda golf teams were represented Tuesday at the Class 1A Co-ed State Golf Championships Clarinda A's learning in season's first week, suffer first loss against Carroll The Clarinda A's lost for the first time this season in game number four, Friday at home against Carroll Watch Now: Related Video Wrapped in paradox: Most inclusive tournament in terms of countries participating yet many excluded Knicks fans in NYC react to team's historic 29-point comeback win in Game 4 Knicks fans in NYC react to team's historic 29-point comeback win in Game 4 NBA Playoff Predictions: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Analysis NBA Playoff Predictions: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5 Analysis NBA Finals MVP Race: Brunson vs. Anunoby Showdown! NBA Finals MVP Race: Brunson vs. Anunoby Showdown! Recommended for you