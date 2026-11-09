Alert Top Story WEEKLY RECAP Volleyball celebrations and a big week for new Shenandoah programs Bryan Clark Nov 9, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Clarinda and Shenandoah volleyball teams celebrated their seasons and Shenandoah made final preparations to add a new program over the past week.kAm$66 $@FE9H6DE x@H2 w6C2=5 $A@CED 4@G6C286 36=@H]k^Amk9amr=2C:?52 '@==6J32== q2?BF6Ek^9am Clarinda volleyball celebrates 21-win season, honors top performers at annual banquet From all-conference honors to team awards, Clarinda volleyball recognized the players who made its 21-win season possible. k9am$96?2?5@29 '@==6J32== q2?BF6Ek^9am Shenandoah volleyball celebrates big strides, standout players at season-ending banquet Shenandoah volleyball nearly tripled their win total this season, and with plenty returning, they're hoping the best is still ahead k9am$96?2?5@29 p==\r@?76C6?46 '@==6J32==k^9am Green, Scamman earn all-conference recognition The Western Iowa Conference released its all-conference volleyball teams Wednesday. kAm$96?2?5@29VD 7:CDE 6DA@CED E62> 7:?:D965 2? F?362E6? C68F=2C D62D@? 2?5 BF2=:7:65 7@C E96 DE2E6 E@FC?2>6?E]k^Am People are also reading… Pilot and passenger die in small plane crash near Hamburg Clarinda volleyball celebrates 21-win season, honors top performers at annual banquet What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next 9 from Shenandoah receive WIC Academic All-Conference award Shenandoah Cheerleaders 'hit zero' in competition debut Clarinda cheerleaders prepare for performances in Hawaii, Florida Shenandoah volleyball celebrates big strides, standout players at season-ending banquet Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors What will Rob Sand do as Iowa governor? His record offers clues 3 area players reach state to highlight tennis season Susan Smith seeks release 32 years after killing sons Green, Scamman earn all-conference recognition Shenandoah's O'Rourke runs personal best in 2nd state XC appearance 3 injured after pickup rear-ends horse and buggy in Ringgold County Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next Seven matches. Seven wins. One state tournament berth. Shenandoah esports couldn't have asked for much more from its inaugural regular season. kAm$96?2?5@29 92D 2=D@ 564:565 E@ 255 9:89 D49@@= D@446C]k^Am What you need to know about Shenandoah adding high school soccer There is plenty of enthusiasm for high school soccer in Shenandoah and also still questions about participation, facilities and funding. The Mustangs are preparing to give the sport a shot. kAm$96?2?5@29 2?5 r=2C:?52VD 7@@E32== 4966C=6256CD 92G6 2 =@E 8@:?8 @?]k^Am Clarinda cheerleaders prepare for performances in Hawaii, Florida Eight Clarinda cheerleaders have exciting travel plans in the coming months, with three heading to Hawaii and five to Florida Shenandoah Cheerleaders 'hit zero' in competition debut Shenandoah Cheerleading achieved their goal to "hit zero," Sunday at Fort Dodge kAm}:?6 $96?2?5@29 2E9=6E6D H6C6 ?2>65 p4256>:4 p==\r@?76C6?46 3J E96 (xr]k^Am 9 from Shenandoah receive WIC Academic All-Conference award The Western Iowa Conference released its academic all-conference award winners Wednesday with nine honored from Shenandoah. 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Kyle Larson is officially a THREE-TIME NASCAR champion! Browns beat writer says coach Todd Monken will face questions about QB Browns beat writer says coach Todd Monken will face questions about QB NFL Overreactions Week 9: NFC East is Giants to lose, Chiefs are scary again NFL Overreactions Week 9: NFC East is Giants to lose, Chiefs are scary again Alabama fans celebrate during the two-minute warning of win over LSU Alabama fans celebrate during the two-minute warning of win over LSU Recommended for you