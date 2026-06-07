Summer Sports Scoreboard: Saturday, June 6 Bryan Clark Jun 7, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 pVD h }6G252 `k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Area golfers earn all-state recognition Shenandoah, Clarinda and Sidney athletes earned all-state recognition by the Iowa Golf Coaches Association Shenandoah Baseball, Clarinda Softball earn Hawk-10 doubleheader sweeps Clarinda, Shenandoah baseball, softball scoreboard from Monday's conference games Shenandoah Softball wins big over Red Oak Shenandoah softball earned a big home win Tuesday over Red Oak Top seed Wahlert ends Shenandoah tennis season in Team State first round The season ended Tuesday for the Shenandoah boys tennis team in the first round of the Team State Tournament 4 state titles for Shenandoah's Steng, 4 medals for Clarinda's Bird highlight track season A look back at the area track and field season Watch Now: Related Video Tarik Skubal strikes out first batter in rehab start on 3 pitches Jeff Passan Drops Sneaky Dodgers Trade Report... Jeff Passan Drops Sneaky Dodgers Trade Report... 'So, so happy!' Granollers and Zeballos celebrate winning Men's Doubles title for second year in a row 'So, so happy!' Granollers and Zeballos celebrate winning Men's Doubles title for second year in a row MLB Futures: Cy Young Predictions and Market Insights for 2026 MLB Futures: Cy Young Predictions and Market Insights for 2026 Recommended for you