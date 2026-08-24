Fall Sports Scoreboard: Monday, August 24 Bryan Clark Aug 24, 2026 Aug 24, 2026 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Monday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D %6??:Dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 e $96?2?5@29 b \ r=2C:?52 5@F3=6 H:??6CD H6C6 p=6I2 q2C?6D[ t=2:?2 w6DD6 2?5 p=2J?2 $96A96C5] {J=2 |2E96C H2D 2 5@F3=6 H:??6C 7@C $96?2?5@29] k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular A stellar career capped by a fantastic senior season for Clarinda’s Wagoner Clarinda's Addison Wagoner is the Southwest Iowa Herald Female Athlete of the Year Another state berth, and more, the goals for Sidney volleyball Sidney volleyball’s goals and expectations are both quite high as the Cowgirls look to advance to a second straight state tournament Stanton/Essex football opens season with home win Stanton/Essex football scoreboard from Friday's Week 0 contest New faces laying foundation for Sidney football The Sidney football team is counting on athletes like Will Hobbie, Calvin Johnson and Zach Boyd to lead this year’s team New leaders stepping up for Essex volleyball The Essex volleyball team is pushing for more this season under new head coach Schyler Schwisow, and is hoping that leads to more wins this fall. Watch Now: Related Video 49ers Owner Jed York Arrested in Ohio Prostitution-Related Sting | TMZ Sports SEC & Big Ten Rule Changes for NFL Drafted Players SEC & Big Ten Rule Changes for NFL Drafted Players College football coaches facing the hottest seats entering 2026 College football coaches facing the hottest seats entering 2026 College Football Week 0 games you need to watch this weekend College Football Week 0 games you need to watch this weekend Recommended for you