Fall Sports Scoreboard: Friday, September 4 Bryan Clark Sep 4, 2026 16 hrs ago 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Friday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mu@@E32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 ed $96?2?5@29 b_k^AmkAm(@@53:?6 h_ $:5?6J _k^AmkAmt2DE |:==D ca $E2?E@?^tDD6I agk^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Baumgart goes off for 8 touchdowns to lead Clarinda to Page County Super Bowl win Cooper Baumgart threw the fourth most passing touchdowns in a game in Iowa 11-player history, leading Clarinda to a Page County Super Bowl win… Watch highlights from Sidney volleyball's Corner Conference victory A few highlights from Sidney volleyball's 3-1 win Thursday over Stanton Haggerty's offense, Jimeson's defense leading Sidney volleyball The Sidney volleyball team opened the Corner Conference portion of the season Thursday with a 3-1 home win over Stanton Essex volleyball edged by Hamburg in home opener The Essex volleyball team dropped a five-set home match Tuesday against Hamburg Clarinda football opens season with wild win over Creston The Clarinda football team earned a 59-45 shootout win Friday over Creston Watch Now: Related Video Tiger Woods pleas out of DUI case, loses driver's license for 5 years Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Tiger Woods loses driver's license for five years after plea deal Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Why Florida officials agreed to plea deal with Tiger Woods Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! Angels Baseball: Exciting Changes with New Ownership Ahead! Recommended for you