Essex Trojans/Trojanettes
Monday Scoreboard
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The Clarinda volleyball team earned a road sweep Tuesday over Shenandoah, led in part by an impressive sophomore group
Stanton/Essex football earned its third win of the season at home Friday against Sidney
The Clarinda football, Shenandoah boys and girls cross country and Sidney volleyball teams are in this week's state rankings
Check out Thursday's volleyball and cross country scoreboard
Cooper Baumgart threw the fourth most passing touchdowns in a game in Iowa 11-player history, leading Clarinda to a Page County Super Bowl win…
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