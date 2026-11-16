WEEKLY RECAP Postseason honors cap a milestone fall for area teams Bryan Clark Nov 16, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With fall competition finished, the week’s coverage turned to season-ending honors and progress made by area teams.kAmu@@E32== 2==\5:DEC:4E E62>D H6C6 C6=62D65 7@C r=2C:?52 2?5 $96?2?5@29 H:E9 `c A=2J6CD 7C@> 6249 E62> C646:G:?8 2==\5:DEC:4E C64@8?:E:@?]k^Am Clarinda's Baumgart, Luzmoor earn all-district MVP honors Two district co-MVPs and 14 total honorees for Clarinda football on the Class 2A District 8 All-District team. Shenandoah football puts 5 on all-district first team Shenandoah football placed 14 athletes on the all-district team, five earned first-team honors kAmpE9=6E6D H6C6 2=D@ C64@8?:K65 2E D6G6C2= 6?5\@7\D62D@? 32?BF6ED]k^Am O'Rourke, Sells earn Shenandoah cross country's top honors State meet appearances, standout seniors and a community organization making a difference headline Shenandoah cross country's annual banquet. Clarinda football wraps up another successful season with awards Clarinda football celebrated another strong season and the players that made it happen 5 wins, a playoff breakthrough and a bright future for Shenandoah football Shenandoah football celebrated 14 all-district honorees, 12 seniors and a long-awaited playoff win at Tuesday's annual banquet. State appearance, conference title highlight season for Clarinda girls tennis Clarinda girls tennis celebrated an individual state tournament appearance, a conference championship and a sixth straight regional final 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda football wraps up another successful season with awards Clarinda football celebrated another strong season and the players that made it happen 5 wins, a playoff breakthrough and a bright future for Shenandoah football Shenandoah football celebrated 14 all-district honorees, 12 seniors and a long-awaited playoff win at Tuesday's annual banquet. Record breakers, rising stars headline area volleyball season Clarinda won 21 matches, Shenandoah found its stride late and Sidney had some close calls. We look back at the season for four area volleyball teams. Soccer is the newest sport at Shenandoah High School There is a new opportunity for Shenandoah High School students as the school is adding high school soccer this spring. Shenandoah's new esports program already making history, state tournament next Seven matches. Seven wins. One state tournament berth. Shenandoah esports couldn't have asked for much more from its inaugural regular season. Watch Now: Related Video Week 10 Overreactions: Cousins revives Vikings, Bengals look unstoppable College Football Playoff Top 25: Remove the Logos and Alabama's Case Gets Tougher College Football Playoff Top 25: Remove the Logos and Alabama's Case Gets Tougher Takeaways from No. 1 Georgia football hammering Missouri in Athens Takeaways from No. 1 Georgia football hammering Missouri in Athens 2026 Big 12 Championship Scenarios: Utah, Texas Tech, Houston & BYU's Clinching Paths 2026 Big 12 Championship Scenarios: Utah, Texas Tech, Houston & BYU's Clinching Paths Recommended for you