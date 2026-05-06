Spring Sports Scoreboard: Wednesday, May 6 Bryan Clark May 6, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 Sidney Cowboys/Cowgirls Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Wednesday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8mv:C=D v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr@C?6C r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E 2E #65 ~2<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm`] $:5?6J c`f \ p=JDD2 s@H=:?8 H@? E96 4@?76C6?46 492>A:@?D9:A H:E9 2? ga] p55J u@DE6C 7:?:D965 E9:C5 H:E9 2 `_h]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mq@JD v@=7k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mw2H<6J6 `_ r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E 2E s6?:D@?k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAma] $96?2?5@29 baa \ tE92? {2F89=:? =65 E96 |FDE2?8D H:E9 2 E9:C5\A=246 fg] r=2J u@FE49 2=D@ >652=65 H:E9 2 ?:?E9\A=246 g_] k^Am People are also reading… Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Tabor woman wins $30,000 in 'Red Hot 7s' scratch game After being fired from 4 hospitals, nurse in Shenandoah now accused of stealing meds Big night for Clarinda as boys, girls track, boys tennis, golf and girls golf earn wins Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet Brunk breaks Shenandoah's all-time wins record, Mustangs sweep in Atlantic Pickens, Rasmussen earn individual medals in road wins Clarinda boys tennis sweeps, Rasmussen, Weinreich top 3 at Kuemper Clarinda boys tennis wins fifth straight, Clarinda, Shen golf play in Atlantic Essex's Sholes signs with Iowa Western Basketball Daughter of 10-year MLB vet, Brianna Johnson a 'gem' who delivers for Hawkeyes again and again Clarinda boys tennis, golf earn wins, Clarinda, Shen Track compete in Atlantic Watch Dowling, Thompson comment on repeating as Corner Golf champions Sidney girls win Corner golf meet, Shenandoah, Clarinda track compete in Glenwood Shenandoah Boys Golf takes 2nd, one stroke behind Kuemper at Hawkeye 10 Tournament kAmd] r=2C:?52 bbb \ y24 u:?6 =65 E96 r2C5:?2=D H:E9 2? 6:89E9\A=246 fh] z@CE }62= 2=D@ >652=65 H:E9 2? ``E9\A=246 g_]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mr@C?6C r@?76C6?46 %@FC?2>6?E 2E #65 ~2<k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmd] $:5?6J cac \ v236 r2D6J =65 E96 r@H3@JD H:E9 2 7@FCE9\A=246 ge] k^Am kAme] tDD6I dbak^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda’s sprint relays on a fast start and what it will take for a strong finish Video interviews with some of Clarinda track and field's top sprinters Big night for Clarinda as boys, girls track, boys tennis, golf and girls golf earn wins Thursday's scoreboard includes a full night of track and field, a lot of golf and a tennis dual Essex, Sidney earn 4 event titles at Corner Track and Field meet The Essex and Sidney track and field teams combined to win four event championships Tuesday at the Corner Conference meet Brunk breaks Shenandoah's all-time wins record, Mustangs sweep in Atlantic Teagan Brunk made Shenandoah Tennis history Wednesday as the Mustangs won the Atlantic Tournament championship. Pickens, Rasmussen earn individual medals in road wins Check out Tuesday's area golf and track and field results Watch Now: Related Video The Biggest Draft Mistake NOBODY Wants To Talk About... Hear from the 2026 Corner Conference Golf champions Hear from the 2026 Corner Conference Golf champions Ohtani's Struggles: Balancing Pitching and Hitting in 2026 Ohtani's Struggles: Balancing Pitching and Hitting in 2026 Brian Kelly thinks Lane Kiffin can win a national championship with LSU Brian Kelly thinks Lane Kiffin can win a national championship with LSU Recommended for you