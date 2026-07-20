SUNDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAP A's rally, hold on for win over Joplin Bryan Clark Jul 20, 2026 Jul 20, 2026 0 Clarinda A's Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Sunday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m|x}z {628F6 q2D632==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr=2C:?52 pVD g y@A=:? fk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAm%96 r=2C:?52 p’D 82G6 FA 2 7@FC\CF? =625 3FE E96? C2==:65 7C@> EH@ CF?D 5@H? E@ 62C? 2? g\f 9@>6 H:? @G6C $F?52J @G6C y@A=:?]k^AmkAm%96 H:? 8:G6D E96 p’D 2 a\` H66<6?5 282:?DE E96 y2:=3:C5D 2?5 4@>A=6E6D 2 d\` D62D@? D6C:6D 7@C r=2C:?52 282:?DE y@A=:?[ 2 E62> 7:89E:?8 E@ 42E49 E96 p’D :? E96 |x}z {628F6 DE2?5:?8D]k^Am kAmp7E6C $F?52J’D A=2J[ E96 p’D EC2:=65 r2CC@== 3J ½ 82>6 7@C E96 36DE C64@C5 :? E96 =628F6] %96 p’D =65 $E] y@D6A9 3J a ½ 82>6D 2?5 E96 y2:=3:C5D 3J b 7@C E96 D64@?5\36DE >2C<] %96 C68F=2C D62D@? 6?5D $2EFC52J H:E9 E96 E@A EH@ E62>D 62C?:?8 2 7:CDE\C@F?5 3J6 :? E96 =628F6 A=2J@77D]k^Am People are also reading… Kromminga, Valdez, Vanatta named Corner All-Conference Softball Clarinda's Woolsey named unanimous Hawkeye 10 first team Steven & Lori Holt named Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals Essex woman dies after pedestrian/vehicle collision Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball Shenandoah's Twyman named unanimous first team Hawkeye 10 Baseball Clarinda A's fail to find big hit in close loss to Joplin Clarinda residents claim tennis gold at Iowa Games Independence Day flag prize winners at Shenandoah Golf Course Clarinda bats produce 2 big innings to beat Joplin What to do if you're stopped by immigration agents Watch: Iowa men's basketball head coach Ben McCollum, players discuss offseason A's rally, hold on for win over Joplin Kane's no-hitter leads Clarinda softball past Shenandoah in regional opener A's drop slugfest in St. Joe kAmp7E6C y@A=:? 7@F?5 E96 D4@C63@2C5 7:CDE H:E9 2 CF? :? $F?52J’D E9:C5 :??:?8[ E96 p’D C6DA@?565 H:E9 2 E9C66\CF? 7C2>6 :? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Kromminga, Valdez, Vanatta named Corner All-Conference Softball The Corner Conference released its all-conference softball teams Wednesday Clarinda's Woolsey named unanimous Hawkeye 10 first team Clarinda's Janessa Woolsey was named a unanimous all-Hawkeye 10 first team selection after the conference revealed their all-conference teams … Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association recently made their all-district selections Shenandoah's Twyman named unanimous first team Hawkeye 10 Baseball Shenandoah's Logan Twyman earned unanimous first team all-Hawkeye 10 honors while Clarinda's Ryan Wagoner was also a first team selection. Clarinda A's fail to find big hit in close loss to Joplin The Clarinda A's left 15 runners on base, including six in the final two innings, in a 4-3 home loss Friday against Joplin Watch Now: Related Video Commissioner Greg Sankey kicks off SEC Media Days in Tampa 'We gave it everything': Fans react to World Cup final game 'We gave it everything': Fans react to World Cup final game July Baseball is HERE | Weekly Recap | 856 July Baseball is HERE | Weekly Recap | 856 Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino together before World Cup Final Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino together before World Cup Final Recommended for you