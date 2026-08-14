All-Sports All-Area Team released next week, a look back at the 2025/26 All-Area Teams Bryan Clark Aug 14, 2026 14 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2026/27 sports season is underway with tennis competitions already started and football, volleyball and cross country events not far away.kAm(9:=6 E96C6 :D A=6?EJ 2=C625J 2G2:=23=6 @?=:?6 2?5 >@C6 E@ 4@>6 7@C E96 72== DA@CED D62D@?[ E96C6 2C6 2E9=6E6D E@ C64@8?:K6 :? =@@<:?8 324< 2E E96 a_ad^ae D49@@= J62C]k^AmkAm%96 p==\$A@CED p==\pC62 %62> H:== 36 C6=62D65 %F6D52J[ =@@<:?8 324< 2E E96 E@A a_ 2E9=6E6D[ DA2??:?8 6G6CJ D49@@=\D2?4E:@?65 DA@CE[ 7C@> =2DE D49@@= J62C] %96 7@==@H:?8 H66<[ H6’== 4C@H? E96 |2=6 2?5 u6>2=6 pE9=6E6 @7 E96 *62C 7@C E96 7:CDE E:>6]k^Am kAmx? =@@<:?8 29625 E@ E96 C6=62D6 @7 E96 p==\$A@CED p==\pC62 %62>[ E2<6 2 =@@< 324< 2E E96 D62D@?2= E62>D]k^Am People are also reading… Nothwehr, Hargis step into bigger roles this fall for Clarinda Tennis Quite the finish, and more to come at the next level for Shenandoah's Twyman Continuing to work, Clarinda's Woolsey continuing to see results Summer Sports All-Area Team Clarinda, Shenandoah results from opening week of the girls tennis season Shenandoah's Hennings throws at national track and field meet Clarinda A's earn 30 wins, MINK League regular season title in 71st baseball season All-Sports All-Area Team released next week, a look back at the 2025/26 All-Area Teams Shenandoah man charged in murder of Manning woman in Lake View Weinrich on Shenandoah's schedules changing in the Western Iowa Conference Hansen, Mather ready to lead Shenandoah girls tennis team Who's on your Mount Rushmore of Golf? Bulldozers roll into national park to build Trump border wall Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce accused of minimizing role in steakhouse lawsuit All-State honors for Clarinda's Wagoner kAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=605hgd33he\6ga4\d`c4\hdbh\fa5cf2afeh_4]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmu2== $A@CED p==\pC62 %62>k^2mk^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60a7dffh2f\3`2d\d3h4\gd67\d36a6g7ee22h]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm(:?E6C $A@CED p==\pC62 %62>k^2mk^AmkAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=60726cgdd3\4`2a\dde5\3g5g\7hh`75a3g4hh]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm$AC:?8 $A@CED p==\pC62 %62>k^2mk^Am kAmk2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^G2==6J?6HDE@52J]4@>^DA@CED^9:89\D49@@=^2CE:4=606a5ec335\ccc7\d_`f\gcac\6ddech36_gbc]9E>=Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm$F>>6C $A@CED p==\pC62 %62>k^2mk^Am kAm%96C6 H6C6 f_ 2E9=6E6D ?2>65 E@ 2E =62DE @?6 D62D@?2= 2==\2C62 E62>]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Nothwehr, Hargis step into bigger roles this fall for Clarinda Tennis The Clarinda girls tennis team has a new head coach and new leaders on the court this season Quite the finish, and more to come at the next level for Shenandoah's Twyman Shenandoah senior Logan Twyman enjoyed a lot of success in his final high school baseball season Continuing to work, Clarinda's Woolsey continuing to see results Clarinda's Janessa Woolsey enjoyed quite the season, thanks to her hard work on improving her game Summer Sports All-Area Team The Southwest Iowa Herald released its ninth Summer Sports All-Area Team Clarinda, Shenandoah results from opening week of the girls tennis season Clarinda and Shenandoah both opened the 2026 girls tennis season this week. Here are results from the first matches of the season for the Card… Watch Now: Related Video Former MVP Westbrook Retires After 18 Seasons Moment: Hello Kitty throws out ceremonial first pitch before Dodgers-Royals game Moment: Hello Kitty throws out ceremonial first pitch before Dodgers-Royals game Every NHL Teams Mascots 3D Updated Every NHL Teams Mascots 3D Updated Knicks To Host LeBron On Ring Night, Wemby's Spurs On Christmas Day | NY Got Game Knicks To Host LeBron On Ring Night, Wemby's Spurs On Christmas Day | NY Got Game Recommended for you