The Shenandoah softball team pitched a 3-0 shutout Wednesday, June 28, at Southwest Valley, while the bats broke out for the Shenandoah baseball team in a 19-3 rout of the Timberwolves.

The Mustangs scored multiple runs in every inning, led by a seven-run third frame, which saw the Mustangs score the runs on just three hits. The first seven Mustangs reached base in the inning, highlighted by a Hunter Dukes two-run double.

Dukes was one of four Mustangs who reached base in all of his plate appearances. Dukes finished with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs. Jade Spangler not only reached base all five times he came to the plate, but he also scored all five times, adding three hits and two RBIs. Cole Scamman also had three hits to go with four runs scored. Cole Graham also reached base in all four of his plate appearances, finishing with two hits, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel added two hits each for the Mustangs, with Lorimor driving in three runs and scoring once.

Zwickel was the complete game winner on the mound for the Mustangs, striking out four in five innings. He gave up five hits and three runs, one earned.

The Mustangs improved to 7-16 on the season.

Jenna Burdorf went the distance in the circle for the Shenandoah softball team in the win. She only struck out two, but gave up just four hits and didn’t walk anyone.

The Fillies scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. Caroline Rogers singled, stole her way to third and then scored on Burdorf’s groundout in the third inning. Abbey Dumler singled with two outs in the fourth, advanced to third on Rachel Jones’ double and scored on a passed ball. Dumler again singled with two outs in the sixth and scored on another double from Jones.

Jones and Dumler were joined by Peyton Athen with two hits each for the Fillies.

The win was the 10th of the season for the Fillies as they’ll take a 10-17 record into the regular season finale Thursday at Lewis Central. The Mustangs also make the trip to conclude the regular season.