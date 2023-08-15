The Sidney Cowboys will play their home football games this fall on a brand new field.

Work has been ongoing throughout the spring and summer, renovating Sidney’s entire football/track facility as the third and final phase of the school district’s $10 million bond issue passed in 2019.

While the field won’t be ready for the first scheduled home game, Sept. 1, Sidney Activities Director Aaron Lang said they are shooting for the home opener to now be Sept. 15, against Exira/EHK.

Lang said Mount Farm Drainage is the company doing the work to the renovated facility, which includes new sod and irrigation for the football field, which now boasts six to eight inches of topsoil instead of the two inches the old field had, according to Lang. The facility also includes a six-lane all-weather track with the front stretch containing eight lanes.

New bleachers and a press box have been built and are standing on the north side of the facility, opposite where they have been in the past. Lang said the new bleachers have a capacity of around 640 people. A new parking lot is also scheduled to be completed by the home opener on the east side of the facility with 150 to 180 spots available.

“It gives the kids a safe-playing football field,” Lang said. “We have had holes in the sod in past years just because it wasn’t updated. The all-weather track gives the kids something safer to run on and be excited about.”

The track will also be open for community members to walk on during the day.

While saying they won’t be ready for the upcoming football season, Lang said a new concession stand/restroom building and a new scoreboard are scheduled be completed in time for Sidney to host a track meet at their new facility in the spring. A new practice football field, just north of the current field, is also scheduled to be completed in time for next football season.

Lang said the renovation of the facility, and leaving it in its current location, will continue to build on the tradition of Sidney football, which is making the move back to eight-man football this fall.

“There was talk of moving the field to the high school,” Lang said, “but there is a lot of pride in having the field right here in the middle of town. There are a lot of fun memories here. This will be a beautiful facility for a long time to come. It takes our facilities from the bottom tier to the upper end of the Corner Conference.”

While the community and school are excited for the new field, Sidney head football coach Shawn Thompson said the boys that will play on it on Friday nights have been following the progress and are excited not only to play on the new field, but to excel.

“The boys seem extremely excited and eager to compete on it,” Thompson said, “and give this community something to be proud of. The support by the school board and community to raise the standards of our athletic programs isn’t unnoticed and the football team and coaching staff is grateful.”

While Sidney’s scheduled home opener with East Mills will now be played in Malvern, the two teams will meet in Sidney for the 2024 season. The Cowboys now have three scheduled home games: Sept. 15 against Exira/EHK, Sept. 22 for Homecoming against Boyer Valley, and Oct. 13 against Fremont-Mills.

The Cowboys open the season Friday, Aug. 25, at East Union.