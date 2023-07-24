Luke Spencer and Jay Kennedy combined to pitch a six-hit shutout as the Clarinda A’s earned a 1-0 win over St. Joseph Wednesday, July 19, trimming the Mustangs’ lead to 1 ½ games in the MINK League North Division.

Clarinda’s only run against Mustangs pitcher Ryker Curry, who threw a complete game, came in the fifth inning. Joey Little singled with one out and then Gavin Long walked. Cole Warehime came through with a two-out double to score Little for the game’s only run.

The Mustangs had at least one base runner in each of the final four innings, but couldn’t bring a run across the plate.

Spencer earned the win, throwing seven scoreless innings, with five strikeouts. He worked around five hits and one walk. Jay Kennedy pitched a six-out save, giving up one hit, and striking out two.

Warehime and Gavin Long had two hits each for the A’s, who completed a 5-2 season series against the Mustangs.