The Sidney Cowboys won the team championship at the Sidney Cowboy Golf Invitational Saturday, April 29, and Sidney’s Hayden Thompson won the individual title by eight strokes.

The Cowboys finished the day with a 355, beating runner-up Clarinda by five strokes. Shenandoah finished fourth with a 373 and Essex-Stanton eighth with a 418.

Thompson’s 76 was well ahead of the entire field as Shenandoah’s Jade Spangler finished second with an 84.

Clarinda finished with three medalists as Kort Neal led the Cardinals with a fifth-place score of 87. Brevin Coston was seventh with an 89 and Karsten Beckel ninth with a 90.

Sidney’s Will Bryant also earned a medal for placing in the top 10 with a sixth-place 88.

Thompson completed 16 of the 18 holes on the course in five strokes or fewer to roll to the individual title, including putting up a 36 on his second nine holes. Grant Whitehead fired a 94 for the day and Michael Hensley and Kolt Payne carded matching 97s with one of them completing the team score. Isaac Hutt was the final Cowboy in the lineup and he shot a 110.

All six Cardinals were close together led by their three medalists. James McCall added a 94 to complete the team score. Caden Butt put up a 96 and Noah Comer a 99 to finish Clarinda’s lineup.

Tyler Babe was Shenandoah’s second best golfer on the day, finishing with a 93. Logan Twyman added a 97 and Brody Burdorf a 99 to make up Shenandoah’s team score. The Mustangs also got a 106 from Ethan Laughlin and Jacob Dunkeson’s 116.

Kywin Tibben led Essex-Stanton with a 95. Kaden Buick added a 102, Derek Bartlett a 103 and Tony Racine a 118 to make up the team score for the Trojans. Jacob Robinette was also in the field for Essex-Stanton and finished with a 126.

The Cardinals and Mustangs play 18 more holes Tuesday at the Atlantic Tournament. Essex hosts East Mills and Fremont-Mills Tuesday, while the Cowboys and Trojans travel to Griswold Wednesday for the Corner Conference Tournament.