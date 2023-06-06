The Essex baseball team scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead at Griswold, but couldn’t hold it, dropping a 15-14 decision to the Tigers Monday, June 5.

Essex softball also made the trip, falling 9-0.

The Trojan bats had two big innings early, scoring four runs in the second and then six in the third for a 10-5 lead. They added two more runs in the sixth for a 12-8 lead, but saw the Tigers plate four in the home sixth to tie the game heading into the seventh.

Tony Racine opened the seventh inning with a single for the Trojans. He stole second and third and then scored on Kaden Buick’s single to give Essex the lead. Qwintyn Vanatta singled and then Buick scored on a wild pitch.

A pair of errors and two walks doomed the Trojans in the home seventh.

Vanatta led the Trojan attack with four hits and three runs scored. Racine and Isaiah Sholes added two hits each. Racine scored twice and Sholes once. Both drove in a run. Bradley Franks drive in two runs and scored another. Wade Sholes scored three times and Garrett Harris twice. Buick and Damien Aradanas both had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Buick struck out six over 5 1/3 innings on the mound. Racine pitched the rest of the game and had three strikeouts.

The Trojans fell to 0-4 on the season and in Corner Conference play.

Essex softball managed five hits against Griswold starting pitcher Karly Millikan, but couldn’t find a way onto the scoreboard, striking out 13 times.

Griswold scored two runs in the first inning, and then added four in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Tori Burns had Essex’s only extra base hit with a sixth inning double. Four of her teammates singled.

Burns also pitched for the Trojanettes, striking out six.

The loss was the first in four conference games for the Trojanettes and put their overall record at 6-6.

Essex baseball travels to West Harrison Tuesday, while both Essex teams are at Southwest Valley Thursday.