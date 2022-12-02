Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Shenandoah

This evening's outlook for Shenandoah: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Shenandoah tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on valleynewstoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.