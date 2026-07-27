Northwest Bank promotes White to Loan Portfolio Manager Bryan Clark Jul 27, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Dylan White NORTHWEST BANK Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Dylan White has been promoted to Loan Portfolio Manager at Northwest Bank in Shenandoah.kAmq2?< !C6D:56?E p52> (C:89E 2??@F?465 E96 AC@>@E:@? :? 2 C6=62D6 uC:52J[ yF=J ac[ H:E9 (9:E6 ?@H C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C @G6CD66:?8 2?5 >2:?E2:?:?8 =@2? A@CE7@=:@D[ :?4=F5:?8 2?2=JK:?8 7:?2?4:2= 5@4F>6?ED[ 6G2=F2E:?8 AC@5F4E @AE:@?D 2?5 3F:=5:?8 DEC@?8 32?<:?8 C6=2E:@?D9:AD H:E9 4FDE@>6CD]k^AmkAm(9:E6 :D 2 }@CE9H6DE |:DD@FC: $E2E6 8C25F2E6 H:E9 2 32496=@C’D 568C66 :? 28C:4F=EFC6 3FD:?6DD] w6 ;@:?65 }@CE9H6DE q2?< :? a_ad 2D A2CE @7 E96 |2?286>6?E %C2:?66 AC@8C2>] p7E6C ;@:?:?8 }@CE9H6DE q2?<[ 96 C6=@42E65 E@ $96?2?5@29] w6 :D 2? 24E:G6 >6>36C @7 E96 ~AE:>:DE r=F3 2?5 D6CG6D 2D 2? 2=F>?: 25G:D@C 7@C pv# uC2E6C?:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Shenandoah's Hennings qualifies for national meet in discus and shot put Clarinda lands 3 on all-district softball teams Clarinda’s Butt, Hanafan, Essex Cheer take part in Iowa Shrine Bowl Run-rule win vaults Clarinda A's back into MINK League lead Strong showings for several Shenandoah, Clarinda baseball athletes Several Shenandoah, Clarinda athletes named all-district baseball Follow along as a first-time RAGBRAI rider discovers the magic for himself 'It is poison' says mother whose son died of synthetic kratom overdose Clarinda A's dominant on regular season's final day, earn home field for postseason CRHC Community Pharmacy hosts Open House August 4 MINK League Playoff schedule set, Clarinda A’s top seed Rice/Dinges win first session of Shenandoah men's golf league Emails show regents couldn’t get search firm for Center for Intellectual Freedom Northwest Bank promotes White to Loan Portfolio Manager Summer Sports Scoreboard: Tuesday, July 21 kAm“sJ=2?’D 2EE6?E:@? E@ 56E2:=[ DEC@?8 2?2=JE:42= D<:==D 2?5 324<8C@F?5 :? 4C65:E 2?2=JD:D >2<6 9:> 2? 6I46==6?E 7:E 7@C E9:D C@=6[” (C:89E D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6] “x 2> 4@?7:56?E E92E 96 H:== A=2J 2 <6J C@=6 :? DFAA@CE:?8 3@E9 @FC E62> 2?5 @FC 4FDE@>6CD 2D E96J H@C< E@H2C5 249:6G:?8 E96:C 3FD:?6DD 8@2=D]”k^AmkAm“x 2AAC64:2E6 E96 A@D:E:G6 :>A24E }@CE9H6DE q2?< 92D @? E96 4@>>F?:E:6D H6 D6CG6[” (9:E6 D2:5 :? E96 C6=62D6[ “2?5 x’> 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 8C@H :? E9:D ?6H C@=6] x =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ DFAA@CE 2?5 6IA2?5 32?<:?8 C6=2E:@?D9:AD :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]”k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Follow along as a first-time RAGBRAI rider discovers the magic for himself Read an account of Nonpareil photographer and reporter Joe Shearer's experiences on the road during RAGBRAI Day 1 this weekend. CRHC Community Pharmacy hosts Open House August 4 Clarinda Regional Health Center's Community Pharmacy hosts an open house next month Essex woman dies after pedestrian/vehicle collision A woman died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle while walking just north of Essex. Steven & Lori Holt named Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals Steve and Lori Holt have been named the Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshalls Watch Now: Related Video Trump's Minerals Deadline One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival One shooter in custody, another still on the loose after gunfire breaks out at Seattle festival Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer