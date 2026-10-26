Alert Top Story Ribbon cutting at Clarinda's R Kitchens & Baths Bryan Clark Oct 26, 2026 Oct 26, 2026 0 R Kitchens & Baths of Clarinda celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting Friday, Oct. 23, at their business, located at 217 N 15th Street, Suite A in Clarinda. CLARINDA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark R Kitchens & Baths celebrated new owner Cain Johnanns with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Oct. 23, put on the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce.kAm# z:E496?D U2>Aj q2E9D 92D D6CG65 E96 2C62 7@C E96 =2DE 7:G6 J62CD 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ D6CG6 r=2C:?52 2?5 ?6:83@C:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D] %96J 2C6 =@42E65 2E a`f } `dE9 $EC66E[ $F:E6 p :? r=2C:?52]k^AmkAm%96:C >:DD:@? :D E@ AC@G:56 r=2C:?52[ #65 ~2<[ $96?2?5@29[ q657@C5 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D H:E9 2 7F== D6CG:46 <:E496? 2?5 32E9 56D:8? D6CG:46D[ BF2=:EJ 423:?6ECJ[ 4@F?E6CE@AD[ D9@H6CD[ E:=6 2?5 7=@@C:?8]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Glow Medical Aesthetics welcomed to Clarinda A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for Glow Medical Aesthetics in Clarinda Clarinda Regional Health Center adds pediatrician to medical team Clarinda Regional Health Center welcomes Dr. Tabitha Wilson, MD to its medical team Clarinda welcomes Japanese delegation as part of 30-year sister city celebration Clarinda and Tamana, Japan celebrated a major anniversary Wednesday with Tamana officials and students visiting Clarinda Red Oak nursing home cited for violations after resident dies by suicide A Montgomery County nursing home has been cited by the state for violations related to a resident’s death by suicide. Watch Now: Related Video Alex Pretti’s parents accuse DOJ of withholding answers about his killing Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Serial killer Ted Bundy linked to 1970s Utah homicide Anthropic Warns AI Could Pose "Catastrophic Risk" To Humanity Anthropic Warns AI Could Pose "Catastrophic Risk" To Humanity Anthropic Takes Aim at a Record-Breaking IPO Anthropic Takes Aim at a Record-Breaking IPO