Glow Medical Aesthetics coming to Clarinda Bryan Clark Oct 19, 2026 1 hr ago 0 CLARINDA REGIONAL HEALTH CENTER Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Glow Medical Aesthetics is coming to Clarinda, bringing a new approach to aesthetic treatments, self-care and wellness to the area.kAmv=@H :D 2? 6I4:E:?8 255:E:@?2= E@ E96 D6CG:46D H6 @776C E9C@F89 r=2C:?52 #68:@?2= w62=E9 r6?E6C[” r#wr r9:67 ~A6C2E:?8 ~77:46C p>J #@@A D2:5 :? 2 C6=62D6] “(6 H2?E65 E@ 4C62E6 2 H6=4@>6 6?G:C@?>6?E H96C6 :?5:G:5F2=D 42? 6IA=@C6 26DE96E:4 2?5 H6==?6DD D6CG:46D 4=@D6 E@ 9@>6[ H:E9 E96 4@?7:56?46 @7 <?@H:?8 E96J 2C6 C646:G:?8 42C6 7C@> EC2:?65 AC@76DD:@?2=D :? 2 >65:42==J DFAA@CE65 D6EE:?8]”k^AmkAmp C:33@? 4FEE:?8 7@C v=@H :D D4965F=65 7@C bib_ A]>] @? %F6D52J[ ~4E] af[ 2E E96 724:=:EJ[ =@42E65 2E b__ }@CE9 `fE9 $EC66E :? r=2C:?52] %96 r=2C:?52 r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46 2?5 E96 r=2C:?52 p>32DD25@CD 2C6 AFEE:?8 @? E96 8C2?5 @A6?:?8 6G6?E[ H9:49 H:== 36 7@==@H65 3J 2? @A6? 9@FD6 F?E:= eib_]k^Am People are also reading… Buttry runs wild, Mustangs win shootout, take momentum into playoffs Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa See 12 touchdowns from the Shenandoah/Tri-Center football game Football playoff pairings released Clarinda welcomes Japanese delegation as part of 30-year sister city celebration Watch highlights from the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament final The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Southwest Iowa's football Top 10 after Week 7 Clarinda 3rd, Sidney 6th at Lewis Central volleyball tournament Watch Clarinda volleyball highlights from a loss to Glenwood Sells, Mustangs into top 10 in state cross country rankings kAm%96 ?6H 724:=:EJ @776CD 2 G2C:6EJ @7 >65:42= 26DE96E:4 EC62E>6?ED 2?5 H6==?6DD D6CG:46D 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A :?5:G:5F2=D =@@< 2?5 766= E96:C 36DE]k^AmkAm$6CG:46D @776C65 2C6 q@E@I 2?5 s6C>2= u:==6CD[ wJ5C2u24:2= %C62E>6?ED[ $<:?!6? |:4C@?665=:?8[ r96>:42= !66=D 2?5 x' wJ5C2E:@? 2?5 ':E2>:? x?;64E:@?D]k^AmkAmx?5:G:5F2=:K65 4@?DF=E2E:@?D 2?5 EC62E>6?E @AE:@?D 2C6 E2:=@C65 E@ 6249 A2E:6?E[ H9@ 42? C646:G6 AC@76DD:@?2= 42C6 :? 2 4@>7@CE23=6 2?5 C6=2I:?8 6?G:C@?>6?E]k^Am kAm%@ =62C? >@C6 23@FE v=@H |65:42= p6DE96E:4D @C D4965F=6 2? 2AA@:?E>6?E[ 42== f`a\dca\gb__]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Clarinda welcomes Japanese delegation as part of 30-year sister city celebration Clarinda and Tamana, Japan celebrated a major anniversary Wednesday with Tamana officials and students visiting Clarinda CRHC welcomes Urologist Dr. Christopher Corder to Specialty Clinic A new doctor is coming to the Clarinda Regional Health Center Specialty Clinic Fremont County Tourism Board preparing to award funding later this month The Fremont County Tourism Board is seeking proposals by Friday, Oct. 16, for projects to increase tourism within the county. Which Shenandoah HS graduating class can raise the most money The Shenandoah Iowa Education Foundation is wrapping up 2026 with a class challenge. Red Oak nursing home cited for violations after resident dies by suicide A Montgomery County nursing home has been cited by the state for violations related to a resident’s death by suicide. Watch Now: Related Video Bend, OR school shooting: Community mourning day after tragic incident Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns Trump-like name-calling impacting midterm election campaigns Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Trump donor sues Kimberly Guilfoyle, alleges defamation amid new allegations Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump Zelensky rallies European allies as Trump ties slump