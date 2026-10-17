SATURDAY SCOREBOARD/RECAP Clarinda 3rd, Sidney 6th at Lewis Central volleyball tournament Bryan Clark Oct 17, 2026 Oct 17, 2026 0 Clarinda Cardinals Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bryan Clark Saturday ScoreboardkAmkDEC@?8m'@==6J32==k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m{6H:D r6?EC2= x?G:E6k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m%9:C5\A=246 >2E49i r=2C:?52 a %C6J?@C ` Wa`\`e[ `c\a`[ `d\``Xk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8mu:7E9\A=246 >2E49i t2DE |:==D a $:5?6J _ Wa`\`h[ a`\`eXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m$6>:7:?2=i {6H:D r6?EC2= a r=2C:?52 ` Wa`\``[ `a\a`[ `d\`_Xk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mkDEC@?8mr@?D@=2E:@? $6>:7:?2=i $:5?6J a p3C292> {:?4@=? _ Wa`\h[ a`\`eXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Buttry runs wild, Mustangs win shootout, take momentum into playoffs Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push Ranking the Top 10 volleyball teams in Southwest Iowa Clarinda welcomes Japanese delegation as part of 30-year sister city celebration See 12 touchdowns from the Shenandoah/Tri-Center football game Football playoff pairings released Watch highlights from the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament final State tennis, a conference title for Essex and a streak continues for Clarinda The top 10 small, large school volleyball teams in Western Iowa Shenandoah boys, girls 3rd at WIC XC, Sandahl 2nd at Tarkio, Sidney VB into Corner semis 2 program records, a home playoff game secured, a coach honored and a Clarinda win Southwest Iowa's football Top 10 after Week 7 kAmk6>mkDEC@?8m"F2CE6C7:?2=i r=2C:?52 a t2DE |:==D ` W`d\a`[ a`\`d[ `d\`_Xk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mkDEC@?8m"F2CE6C7:?2=i %C6J?@C a $:5?6J _ Wa`\`d[ a`\`eXk^DEC@?8mk^6>mk^AmkAmr=2C:?52 H@? 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H:E9 2 a_\`_ C64@C5 2?5 @A6?D A@DED62D@? A=2J %F6D52J 2E 9@>6 282:?DE vC66?6 r@F?EJ]k^Am kAm$:5?6J 4=@D6D E96 3@@< @? E96 C68F=2C D62D@? 2E `a\`b] %96 r@H8:C=D @A6? C68:@?2= E@FC?2>6?E A=2J |@?52J 2E 9@>6 282:?DE w2>3FC8]k^Am 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Bryan Clark Sports Editor Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Bryan Clark Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Buttry runs wild, Mustangs win shootout, take momentum into playoffs Gabe Buttry nearly ran for 300 yards, leading the Shenandoah football team to a 54-49 win Friday at Tri-Center to wrap up the regular season Clarinda's King earns top 20 finish at Hawkeye 10 XC Clarinda cross country competed Friday morning at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet Sidney volleyball edged by East Mills in Corner Tourney final The Sidney volleyball team lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to East Mills Thursday in the Corner Conference Tournament final Sidney volleyball advances to Corner Tourney final, Shenandoah 2-1 in WIC consolation Check out how all four area volleyball teams fared Tuesday Clarinda volleyball looking to make final push The Clarinda volleyball team lost Tuesday to Glenwood as they look to find ways to earn the big wins down the stretch Watch Now: Related Video Dodgers Swept by the Brewers in Shocking NLCS Upset! 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